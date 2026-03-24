The Philippines acceded to the Hague Apostille Convention on Sept. 12, 2018. The Convention took effect in the Philippines on May 14, 2019. The Convention was intended to simplify the authentication of public documents for use abroad by replacing the multi-step legalization process with a single certification known as an apostille. An apostille serves to authenticate the origin of a public document, and verify the signature, seal, or stamp of the issuing authority so that the document may be recognized in another contracting state without further authentication. For documents intended for use in countries that are not parties to the Convention, the traditional consular legalization through the relevant embassy or consulate remains necessary.

Following the Philippines’ accession to the Hague Apostille Convention, apostilles have been traditionally secured through a paper-based process with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). Applicants are required to obtain the original document from the issuing agency, secure an online appointment with the DFA, and appear in person or through an authorized representative to submit the document for apostille.

In 2024, the DFA introduced the e-Apostille service for Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) civil registry documents. This allowed applicants to obtain apostilles for PSA e-Certificates without the need for personal appearance, with the apostille issued and transmitted electronically. However, the system was limited in scope and applied only to PSA or civil registry documents.

On March 16, in addition to PSA e-Certificates, the DFA introduced a digital apostille system for Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Electronic Certification, Authentication, and Verification (eCAV) documents. Such a development in the apostille process framework allows the said public documents to be issued, apostilled, and thereafter transmitted entirely in their electronic form.

Under this system, documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates which can be currently obtained as PSA e-Certificates may be subsequently apostilled without the need for their physical submission, within a shorter apostille process timeline. Academic records processed through CHED’s eCAV platform may also be e-Apostilled. The apostille is issued electronically and transmitted directly to the applicant. This start-to-finish digital process is aimed to minimize processing time and eliminating the need for personal appearance before the PSA, CHED, and the DFA.

It is important to note that e-Apostilles are intended only for electronic transmission to the applicant and should not be printed for use as the e-Apostille loses its validity when printed and submitted as hard copies.

To balance the efficiency and practicality that come with the transition to an e-Apostille digital system, the DFA put in place safeguards to preserve the integrity and authenticity of apostilled documents. Verification mechanisms — including QR codes, verification links, and a digital signature checker — are available to ensure that e-Apostilles remain secure and could be readily validated by their receiving authorities.

Although the e-Apostille is available for select public documents, the traditional apostille process for other documents remains available. Applicants who need the apostille of physically issued or executed documents or whose intended recipients do not accept electronic apostilles, may continue to avail of the online appointment system with the DFA and the physical submission of documents for apostille. These multiple modes of securing apostilles allow for flexibility, accommodating varying requirements across agencies and jurisdictions.

The introduction of the digital apostille system reflects a calibrated step toward greater efficiency and accessibility in public service. The DFA continues to exert recognizable efforts in streamlining the apostille process for documents while maintaining the safeguards necessary to keep the integrity of public documents used in cross-border transactions. The start of the e-Apostille system is a step forward to making processes simple, straightforward, and readily available to the public.

This article is only for general informational and educational purposes and is not offered as and does not constitute legal advice or opinion.

Christianna Manami Y. Salud is a senior associate of the Immigration department of the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law Offices (ACCRALAW).

cysalud@accralaw.com

(632) 8830-8000