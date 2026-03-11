Last year, the Philippine Coast Guard’s West Philippine Sea Transparency Group documented 64 Philippine missions or activities that were subjected to illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive (ICAD) actions.

These encounters damaged vessels and injured Filipino military personnel and fisherfolk. They put Filipino lives at risk and endangered the safety of those who were operating lawfully in Philippine waters.

Such unilateral actions in the WPS by a giant neighbor challenge the stability of the maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific region. They put the rules governing the region to the test.

“Maritime” is the operative word here. It is not just a description of a specific geographic space. It does not merely refer to a place where there is water. The Indo-Pacific region is defined by the seas, which carry the trade that sustains our economies, the energy that powers our industries, and the digital infrastructure that connects our societies. From energy shipments transiting key chokepoints to the undersea cables that transmit the vast majority of global data traffic, the maritime domain forms the backbone of modern economic life. When these arteries function freely and securely, economies grow, trade flourishes, and societies remain connected.

The maritime domain of the Indo-Pacific region, because of the immense opportunities it holds, is one of the foundations of regional stability, economic resilience, and global prosperity.

Thus, when the maritime domain is threatened, it is not merely a defense issue. Maritime security cannot be viewed solely through the lens of defense. The stability of the seas is deeply intertwined with economic security. They affect supply chains, energy flows, digital connectivity, and ultimately the economic well-being of nations across the region.

The Philippine government realizes and recognizes this. The National Security Council has underscored the need to integrate economic resilience into broader regional security efforts. At a recent forum themed “Safeguarding the Maritime Domain for the Free and Open Indo-Pacific” organized by the Stratbase Institute in partnership with the Japan Institute of International Affairs, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año emphasized that strengthening economic cooperation and resilience represents a pragmatic pathway toward a stable Indo-Pacific region.

The situation in the West Philippine Sea highlights the importance of putting international law into practice and beyond rhetorics. Ensuring maritime security is a shared responsibility that no single nation can handle alone. A free and open Indo-Pacific depends on effective governance by law, sustained cooperation, and collective commitment to protecting the maritime domain.

He highlighted how key economic systems are closely tied to the maritime domain. Energy transit routes, semiconductor supply chains, port infrastructure, and undersea cables all form part of a broader maritime ecosystem that underpins global prosperity.

But building economic resilience is an impossible task to achieve alone. Partnership with like-minded countries is essential in strengthening economic security and ensuring that regional supply chains remain stable and diversified.

Japan is one such partner. Japan has long stood out as one of the Philippines’ most reliable and enduring partners. In his keynote address during the same forum, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya emphasized that Japan’s support for the Philippines is guided by the belief that a prosperous and resilient Philippines is vital not only for the region but also for Japan’s own national interests. He also underscored that Japan has been the Philippines’ largest official development assistance partner for decades, and that today roughly 1,600 Japanese companies operate across the country, contributing to investment, employment, and technology transfer.

Mr. Endo also highlighted that Japan and the Philippines are expanding cooperation in strengthening supply chain resilience. Japanese and Philippine companies are working together in key sectors such as mineral production — including nickel — energy infrastructure, and the development of facilities utilizing liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. These efforts help diversify supply chains and reduce excessive dependence on any single country, reinforcing economic stability across the region.

Infrastructure connectivity also forms a crucial pillar of this partnership. Mr. Endo announced that Japan and the Philippines are moving forward with the third tranche of the Metro Manila Subway Project and the Central Mindanao High-Standard Highway Construction Project. These major infrastructure initiatives will enhance connectivity, support economic growth, and strengthen the logistics networks that underpin resilient supply chains.

Mr. Endo said these initiatives reflect the growing depth of Japan-Philippines cooperation in strengthening economic resilience and supporting a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Strengthening economic security is essential to safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where maritime stability underpins global trade, energy flows, and digital connectivity. Deepening economic cooperation with trusted partners like Japan is a strategic necessity. Secure supply chains, resilient infrastructure, and diversified economic partnerships are no longer simply development priorities — they are strategic imperatives.

As the Philippines seeks to defend its maritime domain, and with these threats also undermining the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region, we should remember that pursuing economic security is not a distinct and separate undertaking. In an era where geopolitical tensions increasingly intersect with economic vulnerabilities, strengthening economic security has become central to preserving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

We are thankful for trusted partners such as Japan. Through a solid relationship founded on good faith and shared goals, the Philippines can help build a more resilient regional order — one in which the seas remain open, trade continues to flow, and the principles of international law endure.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.