The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026 reads less like a warning and more like a diagnosis. Its central finding is stark. The world has entered an Age of Competition where uncertainty is no longer episodic but structural, and where risks increasingly compound rather than occur in isolation.

For the Philippines, this is not an abstract global condition. It is already the lived reality.

The report identifies geoeconomic confrontation as the most severe global risk in the immediate term. This refers to the growing use of trade, finance, technology, and supply chains as instruments of strategic pressure. While the Philippines is not a primary actor in great power competition, it is deeply exposed to its consequences. Trade disruptions, shifts in investment flows, energy price volatility, and supply chain realignments directly affect domestic inflation, employment, and growth.

In practical terms, this means that decisions made far beyond Philippine borders increasingly shape local economic outcomes. The risk is not that the country chooses the wrong side, but that it has limited control over shocks generated by others.

An economic downturn ranks among the top 10 short-term global risks in the report, alongside rising concerns over debt and asset bubbles. For the Philippines, this risk manifests less as recession and more as fragility. Growth may continue, but buffers are thin. External shocks quickly translate into higher food prices, transport costs, and fiscal pressure. When global risks accelerate, economic resilience depends not just on macro indicators but on institutional credibility and policy consistency.

Climate-related risks dominate the long-term outlook of the Global Risks Report. Extreme weather events are ranked as the number one global risk over the next decade, followed closely by biodiversity loss and critical changes to Earth systems. For the Philippines, these are not future projections. They are recurring disruptions.

Each typhoon damages infrastructure, displaces communities, and diverts public spending from long term development to emergency response. Over time, this creates a cumulative strain. Climate shocks amplify inequality, weaken productivity, and intensify regional disparities. The report emphasizes that environmental risks increasingly interact with social and economic vulnerabilities. In the Philippine context, climate risk is inseparable from poverty reduction, food security, and political stability.

Infrastructure failure is another risk highlighted in the report, particularly as climate extremes intensify and cyber threats grow. Aging transport systems, power grids, water networks, and digital infrastructure are increasingly exposed. For the Philippines, infrastructure weakness is not simply a development backlog. It is a governance signal.

When infrastructure fails, recovery costs rise. Investor confidence weakens. Public frustration deepens. Infrastructure performance becomes a proxy for state capacity and seriousness. In an age of competition, countries are judged not only by growth, but by reliability under stress.

One of the most consequential risks identified in the report across all time horizons is misinformation and disinformation. It ranks among the top five short-term global risks and remains highly significant in the long term. The report frames misinformation not merely as a media issue, but as a systemic threat that undermines trust, governance, and crisis response.

This resonates strongly in the Philippines. High social media usage, emotionally charged political narratives, and uneven information literacy create fertile ground for false narratives. During elections, disasters, or economic shocks, misinformation spreads faster than institutional correction. The result is polarization, weakened consensus, and reduced compliance with public policy.

In a compounding risk environment, misinformation does not stand alone. It magnifies every other risk. It undermines climate action, distorts economic debate, erodes trust in institutions, and weakens democratic processes. When citizens no longer agree on basic facts, governance becomes exponentially harder.

The Global Risks Report repeatedly emphasizes that today’s threats are interconnected. Climate shocks strain infrastructure. Infrastructure failure undermines economic confidence. Economic anxiety fuels polarization. Polarization accelerates misinformation. Misinformation weakens trust. Trust erosion amplifies every subsequent shock.

This is the anatomy of the polycrisis, and it describes the Philippine condition with uncomfortable accuracy.

Yet the report also offers an implicit lesson. In a world where risks are accelerating and overlapping, the decisive variable is not prediction, but resilience. And resilience rests on trust.

Trust determines whether people comply during emergencies, whether reforms are accepted, whether sacrifices are shared, and whether recovery is possible without social fracture. Trust is not a soft value. It is a strategic asset.

From the Philippine experience, the lens widens to Asia.

Asia sits at the epicenter of the Age of Competition identified in the report. Geoeconomic confrontation, state-based conflict, and technology fragmentation are reshaping the region’s operating environment. Asia’s strength has long been its integration into global trade and supply chains. Today, that same integration creates exposure.

The report highlights multipolarity without effective multilateralism as a defining feature of the coming decade. For Asia, this weakens regional coordination mechanisms and places pressure on middle and smaller economies to constantly rebalance. Trade rules are contested. Technology standards diverge. Security concerns spill into economic decision making.

At the same time, Asia is disproportionately exposed to the long-term environmental risks highlighted in the report. Extreme weather, sea level rise, water stress, and urban vulnerability threaten growth and social stability. Environmental risks are not evenly distributed. They fall hardest on dense, coastal, and lower income populations, many of which are concentrated in Asia.

Misinformation also carries a particular weight in the region. High digital penetration combined with diverse political systems creates a volatile information environment. The report notes that younger populations express heightened concern over misinformation compared to geopolitical conflict. This signals a generational awareness that trust and truth are becoming scarce resources.

Across Asia, the lesson mirrors that of the Philippines. Growth alone is no longer sufficient. In a fragmented global order, countries that sustain institutional credibility, social cohesion, and adaptive capacity gain an advantage that cannot be replicated through tariffs or technology controls.

The Global Risks Report 2026 does not offer comfort. But it offers clarity. The future will not be defined by the absence of shocks, but by the capacity to absorb them. In an age of competition, shared values are not ideals to be admired. They are foundations that determine whether societies bend or break.

For the Philippines and for Asia, the task ahead is not to outpace risk, but to outgrow vulnerability. And that begins with recognizing that trust, once eroded, is far harder to rebuild than any road, bridge, or balance sheet.

Dr. Ron F. Jabal, APR, is the CEO of the PAGEONE Group (www.pageonegroup.ph) and the founder of Advocacy Partners Asia (www.advocacy.ph).

