Over the weekend, we were reminded anew of just how precarious our world is. The geopolitical situation not only in the Indo-Pacific region but elsewhere in the globe only emphasizes that the quality of our partnerships is crucial as we navigate the complex challenges and threats of the modern world.

Today is the second of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s two-day visit to the Philippines. The visit coincides with the 77th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries. This is President Lee Jae Myung’s first visit to the Philippines since assuming office last year, but he and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. had already had a bilateral meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

In the beginning, our relationship with South Korea was of a purely economic nature. Trade has always been robust, and many of our key industries have shared an affinity with South Korea. Today, the Philippines-Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement is in effect and has done away with tariffs on 94.8% of Philippine exports to Korea. The FTA, signed in December 2024, enhances market access and strengthens trade resilience at a time of global economic uncertainty.

At the same time, South Korea has become one of the Philippines’ major investors, contributing to industrial upgrading and quality job creation. Korean firms such as Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SFA Semicon, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) continue expanding operations in the country. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines plans to expand its workforce from 1,200 to approximately 6,000-7,000 by 2030.

And just last week, on Feb. 27, Finance Secretary Frederick Go announced that the Philippines expects 10 official development assistance (ODA) deals from South Korea totaling $6.2 billion — the largest share in the current pipeline. Key sectors for expanded cooperation include semiconductors, clean energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

Over the years, however, that economic relationship has evolved into a deeper, broader, and more meaningful partnership. Aside from being a traditional economic partner, South Korea has now become a key contributor to the Philippines’ security and development priorities.

South Korea is a middle power, and a technologically advanced one at that. Because of this, South Korea complements the Philippines’ modernization agenda — particularly in defense, shipbuilding, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure. Thus, unlike purely transactional relationships, the Philippines-South Korea partnership combines defense capability, industrial investment, and development cooperation.

In a period of geopolitical fragmentation and supply chain reconfiguration, reliable and rules-based partners like South Korea are essential. It has shown it is a worthy defense and security partner for the Philippines, to wit:

The Philippines acquired 12 FA-50PH light combat aircraft in 2014 and added another 12 in June 2025 from Korea Aerospace Industries. KAI also signed a three-year performance-based logistics (PBL) contract with the Department of National Defense to ensure operational readiness of the FA-50PH fleet through 2028.

On Dec. 26, 2025, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a contract for the Philippine Navy Frigate Second Acquisition Program under Horizon 3 modernization. Since 2016, HHI has delivered two frigates and two corvettes to the Philippine Navy. The two Jose Rizal-class frigates were delivered in 2020 and 2021.

Furthermore, HHI is currently constructing six Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Philippine Navy. Defense cooperation now extends beyond procurement to sustainment, interoperability, and long-term capability development.

The two areas of cooperation — economic on one hand, and defense and security on the other — between the Philippines and South Korea are not distinct and separate. In fact, they are closely intertwined. Without economic stability, a country is never truly secure. Its citizens have to be able to know that they would have something to eat and meet all their other basic needs not only for the present day but in the future. To do this, there would have to be industries that provide jobs to people, not just for a short period of time but sustainably. Infrastructure to facilitate both commerce and daily living should be in place. South Korea’s faith in the Philippine economy is manifested in its visible presence in our economy.

At the same time, good defense and security means that we are able to shield ourselves from external forces that threaten our integrity — both our physical territory and our digital space. South Korea’s precious assistance in strengthening Manila’s defense modernization, supporting its industrial upgrading, and reinforcing economic security in an increasingly uncertain Indo-Pacific region is part of this.

We welcome President Lee Jae Myung’s visit as warmly as we welcome the critical strategic partnership that Korea brings. A rich shared history is best complemented by shared values and a common commitment to prosperity and a good quality of life.

All these, in turn, are anchored on a respect for the law. We celebrate 77 years of genuine friendship between our two countries and look forward to an even more meaningful cooperation in the years to come.

The challenges currently faced by the world are daunting, but partnerships with stable, grounded allies like South Korea give us much reassurance that we are not alone.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.