As more workplaces claim inclusivity as a core part of their mission and objectives, more important is the need to monitor, track, and evaluate how exactly inclusivity is achieved. In my previous article on male allyship published on Jan. 13, I mentioned that allyship means holding oneself accountable, tracking representation, setting measurable goals, and embedding inclusivity into policies and structures.

Having discussed the intent behind male allyship and its importance in the workplace, this article elaborates on the accountability necessary to institutionalize allyship through policies that empower women in the workplace. Moving beyond intent, what matters more is the execution and implementation of gender-inclusive and equitable policies, and how these can best assure long-term success.

‘BEYOND LIP SERVICE’

Intent must be translated into concrete and actionable policies and should go beyond “lip service.” Inclusivity is not just a well-meaning whim but should be an institutional blueprint and foundation with KPIs, diagnostics, reporting, and monitoring processes set in place. These are steps to guarantee that inclusivity becomes not just a buzzword, but that workplace gender equality and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are embedded into the corporate sustainability and business strategies.

Enhancing workplace gender equality and sustainability will require reporting guidelines and setting specific targets and commitments. According to a 2022 Census on Women in Executive Leadership Teams in Philippine Publicly Listed Companies (PLCs) published by the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE), only 2% of large firms and none of the small and medium-sized firms have set specific gender diversity targets. Most PLCs have broad diversity policies; however, these need to be complemented by concrete targets which are reported and publicized.

PBCWE is engaged with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to make sustainability reporting, especially gender reporting, relevant as we continue to work together in building a business case for Workplace Gender Equality (WGE) in the Philippine context. PBCWE’s advocacy work with the SEC has influenced two indicators that are now part of the data that companies are required to submit to the SEC, namely gender composition at all job levels and policies, and formal processes to address workplace harassment, discrimination, and bullying. The existence of formal metrics to measure gender inclusivity provides companies a basis to empower women and ensure gender equity and parity.

Furthermore, diagnostic tools, such as the Gender Equality Assessment, Results, and Strategies (GEARS) mentioned in my earlier article is a key aspect of institutionalizing policies. The assessment and training that GEARS offer facilitates the strategic alignment of gender equality with business priorities, leadership accountability, and gender pay equity.

Male allyship and the intent to support women can and should lead to the implementation of gender-inclusive policies, such as flexible workplace arrangements, comprehensive parental leave, and initiatives to boost women’s representation in leadership positions. Male allyship could be embedded in the training and workshops companies provide their employees on DEI. GEARS can assist companies in translating intent in transforming their workplaces to be gender-inclusive.

‘HAVING A SEAT AT THE TABLE’

With gender-inclusive policies in place, what is the next step? How do we make sure that these policies are actually being implemented and are helpful to women and the marginalized?

One good practice is to give women a “seat at the table” through appointments in executive leadership positions and boards where strategic decisions are made. The presence of women in leadership roles will also ensure that established policies are monitored and implemented.

While many women have broken glass ceilings, leadership positions are still dominated by men and their voices heard. Thus, male allyship is critical as they can use their privilege and roles to support women to rise and thrive creatively and economically.

It is time to move beyond inclusivity and gender equality as mere platitudes. Male allyship and intent are starting points. We have tools at our disposal to translate intent into impact; however, the use of such tools should be institutionalized. Allyship, whether male or female, also means embedding inclusivity so that women can secure a seat at the table. Women have proven that they can “make waves” even with the little that they are given. We must act now to ensure long-term support for them is realized. This year’s International Women’s Month theme of “Give To Gain” reminds us that we, who are in positions of power in the workplace, have the authority to give women a place of their own. Women’s gains are not just theirs, but of all of us. What else can we give to gain gender equality in the workplace?

Ma. Aurora “Boots” D. Geotina-Garcia is a member of the MAP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee and the MAP Education Committee. She is founding chair and president of PhilWEN and chair of the Governing Council of the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment. She was the first female chair of the Bases Conversion & Development Authority. She is president of Mageo Consulting, Inc., a corporate finance advisory and consulting firm.

map@map.org.ph

magg@mageo.net