Today, Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine is sadly entering its fifth year. The United Nations and its members have condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reinforcing the principles of international law and the UN Charter. Through resolutions in the General Assembly, an overwhelming majority of countries globally, including the Philippines, have denounced Russia’s actions, reaffirming Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The consequences of this aggression are global and felt far beyond Europe, also in South East Asia. Economically, the war has disrupted food and energy supplies and contributed to higher inflation worldwide. It came on top of an already fragile global situation following the COVID-19 pandemic. Politically, the price is no lower. Russian aggression against Ukraine undermined the international order and eroded trust in international institutions. It has forced States to prioritize their security and has increased uncertainty within the international system. It turned attention and resources away from global public efforts such as cooperation on trade, development, and climate change. The sooner this war ends with a just and lasting peace, the sooner global attention and resources can be refocused. Predictability and stability in international relations are essential public goods, especially in a world facing multiple, overlapping crises.

The core principles enshrined in the UN Charter — sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes — are universal commitments, not Western or European concepts. They are under strain in Ukraine and elsewhere, and respect for them is essential for the security of all states, large and small alike. How this war of aggression ends will further shape the future standing of these principles, already under immense tests elsewhere. If aggression is rewarded or normalized, sovereignty and territorial integrity risk becoming negotiable, weakening international stability far beyond Europe. If Russia can change borders by force, others will be tempted to try that, too.

A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is therefore critical to reaffirm the global value of these principles and to uphold the right of every sovereign nation to exist and make its own choices. Accountability for the suffering and destruction caused will also be essential, both for justice and to reinforce respect for international law.

2026 must be the year the aggression on Ukraine comes to an end. Russia has intensified its aggression lately, with indiscriminate attacks on critical infrastructure which causes tremendous suffering of civilian populations. However, Ukrainians continue to show incredible resilience while facing constant brutality. They certainly deserve peace.

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. The EU and its Member States are Ukraine’s leading supporters, providing extensive political, financial, and military assistance. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine can help restore predictability and international order in the modern world. This is why we urgently need it.

Signed by the Heads of Mission of the European Union, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden.