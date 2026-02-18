There is a running exchange of words between Philippine government representatives and officials of the Chinese Embassy here. The word war, so to speak, stemmed from China’s pattern of harassment in the West Philippine Sea. When our own officials protested the actions, as any true public servant should, the Chinese responded with attacks on the officials themselves.

That exchange happened exclusively online, through pronouncements on social media and statements posted on the embassy’s website. But by no means are these online attacks isolated. Indeed, they are just one of many ways in which China’s messaging patterns expose a consistent pattern.

These disinformation tactics always seek to amplify pro-China narratives that promote policies, positions or geopolitical interests favorable to China, targeting critics and anti-China groups through coordinated discrediting and smear campaigns. They distract or redirect public discourse away from sensitive or strategic issues, such as China’s sustained aggression in the West Philippine Sea. They foster division and polarization to fragment public opinion and weaken consensus. They also suppress online participation through harassment, personal attacks or intimidation aimed at journalists, advocates and ordinary users.

The distribution of these messages is likewise organized — they are amplified by both foreign and domestic actors through coordinated channels, including networks of so-called cyber-troops and fake accounts. And believe it or not, there are also Filipinos who participate in this, perhaps not aware of the magnitude of the consequences of their acts.

Worse, the statements do not remain in isolated platforms. Rather, they expand into a multi-domain space, operating across political, economic, sociocultural, technological and legal domains through both online and offline channels.

Then again, such online attacks are hardly new. We have come to recognize China’s active hand in employing coordinated political, cognitive and cyberwarfare that exploits the Philippine geopolitical landscape to advance strategic messaging and interests.

Filipinos are aware of the growing threat. In the 2025 Reuters Digital News Report, seven in 10 Filipinos show serious concern over the spread of mis- and disinformation in the country. This was the highest level recorded since 2020.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2025-2026 identifies misinformation, disinformation and cyber-insecurity as leading short- and long-term global risks, with the adverse impacts of artificial intelligence complementing these in the coming decade. This data underscores the role of technology in geopolitics, particularly as a vehicle for the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation. These threats operate broadly under the framework of foreign interference and malign influence.

Indeed, cybersecurity has become a crucial pillar of national security, given our people’s and institutions’ reliance on information systems. The digital realm has a wide reach and transcends physical boundaries, making any transgression even more insidious and dangerous. Defending our security also necessarily means safeguarding the online domain.

As always, the question is: what is being done?

We know that 15 of our 24 senators have passed a resolution condemning China’s attacks on our officials. But that is just in response to one instance. Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. approved 21 priority measures under the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), including the proposed Anti-Fake News and Digital Disinformation bill, which seeks to address the growing spread of online falsehoods and strengthen accountability in the digital space.

Even defense exercises are increasingly emphasizing cybersecurity as a critical area of expertise, as demonstrated during the 40th Balikatan exercises and the recently concluded five-day Military Cybersecurity Operations Course with Canada. Aligned with these efforts, Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro, Jr. has highlighted the importance of safeguarding digital infrastructure, countering disinformation and reinforcing public trust and national unity.

Conversations must continue.

One such forum is the high-level forum that the Stratbase Institute will be hosting in collaboration with the Embassy of Canada. The forum, entitled “Navigating Digital Crossroads: Advancing Cybersecurity and Democratic Resilience in the Indo-Pacific,” will be held on Feb. 19 and 20.

Senator Ping Lacson, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda, Undersecretary Julius Gorospe and Aboy Paraiso will be among the participants. Meanwhile, officials from the government of Canada will also be attending, including Senior Official for Cybersecurity Sami Khoury and Director for Rapid Response Mechanism Saliou Babou. The forum will bring together members of the government, diplomatic community, military, private sector, academe and the media.

Because technology is ever-evolving, it is of utmost importance that we constantly hold discussions to stay up to date on how foreign interference and malign influence threatens our way of living and the very fabric of our democracy.

This goes beyond countering what China is doing to capture the hearts and minds of those malleable enough to believe its propaganda. We envision our country emerging as a secure and resilient digital archipelago where technology drives economic growth, strengthens democratic institutions and enhances national security. Achieving a resilient defense posture requires integration, collaboration and capability enhancement.

Ultimately, technology should be — and will be — for the public good. We should never allow foreign agents to bring down our defenses and sway what our people feel, think and believe, which in turn influences their democratic decisions. There should be no compromises in the protection of our sovereignty and our democracy.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.