In a December 2025 meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., himself a product of a rich tradition of political dynasties on both sides of his family, called on Congress to make anti-political dynasty measures a priority.

Responding to the President’s call, House Speaker Bojie Dy and Majority Leader Rep. Sandro Marcos both filed House Bill 6771, also known as the “Anti-Political Dynasty Act.” At the Senate, six counterpart bills were filed as well.

Is this a sincere call for reform, or is this for show?

The issue is ready for action — and the people know it. A Pulse Asia survey conducted on Dec. 12-15 last year showed that 54% of Filipinos support the immediate passage of a law banning political dynasties. Clearly, the public recognizes the negative effects of concentrating political power in just a few families.

No less than the 1987 Constitution contemplates a society without political dynasties. Article II Section 26 states: “The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

It is this statement — “as may be defined by law” — that has been tricky, and that has allowed the same old systems and the same old names to proliferate despite the Constitutional prohibition in principle. Because those who will define the law are themselves products and beneficiaries of dynasties, what would they gain from legislating an enabling law that could spell the demise of a system that has given them power?

Thus, asking how serious our current leaders are in proposing anti-dynasty measures is a valid reaction.

Our questions must be met by candor. If there is at least a genuine intention to do away with the system that has bred complacency and entitlement, then at the very least, we should give these laws a chance.

INCLUSIVE GOVERNANCE

Why is an anti-dynasty law critical at this point of our history?

It strengthens democratic institutions by reinforcing democratic principles, ensuring equal access to public service, reducing the influence of entrenched elites, and promoting accountability.

It enhances economic opportunities, strengthens local economies, encourages economic decentralization, and boosts entrepreneurship. Political dynasties can stifle competition and innovation by favoring businesses owned by family members or cronies. Anti-dynasty legislation can level the playing field, allowing diverse entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive. This, in turn, can lead to more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities across regions, fostering balanced economic growth.

It empowers marginalized groups and expands the talent pool. Limiting the dominance of political families creates opportunities for underrepresented groups, such as women, youth, and minorities, to participate in politics and economic decision-making.

It offers diverse perspectives and innovation, reduces inequality, and improves human capital development. A merit-based system motivates skilled individuals to stay and contribute to the economy, reducing brain drain and fostering a robust workforce. It cultivates a skilled and competent workforce, enabling the country to compete effectively in the global market and adapt to changing economic trends.

Finally, economy wise, it attracts foreign investments: Inclusive governance and equitable opportunities improve a country’s global reputation, making it more attractive to foreign investors.

POLITICAL BENEFITS

Politically, having anti-dynasty legislation also has numerous benefits. Foremost, it promotes meritocracy. Anti-dynasty laws encourage the selection of leaders based on qualifications, competence, and performance rather than familial ties, ensuring capable individuals from diverse backgrounds can contribute to governance and economic development.

Meritocracy blocks the inherent risks of nepotism and favoritism, ensuring public funds are used for development rather than personal gain, strengthening economic foundations.

Ultimately, this is good for all Filipinos. Meritocracy provides equal opportunities for individuals to succeed based on their abilities, fostering a dynamic and competitive economy where talent thrives.

Political dynasties are frequently linked to electoral violence and coercion, undermining democratic processes. By limiting their influence, we can foster more peaceful and fair elections — an essential foundation for stable governance and sustainable economic development.

Finally, anti-dynasty measures will enhance public trust: An end to political dynasties can restore public confidence in government institutions, encouraging greater civic engagement and participation in political and economic activities.

PENDING LEGISLATION

In sum, having real anti-dynasty mechanisms in the Philippines are certain to yield concrete and profound transformation. Such legislation is essential for fostering inclusive governance and economic participation. Dismantling entrenched power structures that limit opportunities for marginalized groups is a must if we truly want inclusive, responsive governance.

Having said all this, we should now train our focus on the pending legislation. Do these bills capture the spirit of what the people want? Our leaders must be able to assure us that they are doing this because they want substantive, not cosmetic, change. It is through the details of their proposals that we can gauge their true intentions.

Filipinos have languished for decades under a system that favors only a few. This has brought us extraordinary difficulties. Now is the time for extraordinary measures.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.