WHEN there still were printed invitations, proper attire for an event was specified. Even the categories of formal and informal had sub-sections like “barn dance” or “tuxedo.” In the age of online invitations, suggested looks veer towards “smart casual,” if attire is mentioned at all.

What about office wear?

When millennials entered the work force and after the “Work-from-home” (WFH) trend extended beyond the COVID lockdown, office wear has gotten more informal. A “home alone” look is approximated, except for the pajamas.

Just as we judge a book by its cover (although we are told not to), we also use attire as a way of determining the prevailing corporate culture at the office.

Lawyers used to be reliably suited or wearing long-sleeved cotton barong even without court appearances. But with the entry of flatter organizations comes the flattening too of status dressing. Partners can be undistinguishable from executive assistants.

Maybe, it was the digital companies and their newly minted billionaires that made casual attire respectable and indicative of understated wealth. The black turtle-neck shirt filled the closets of the digital icons, including the rising aristocracy of the AI tribe. Casual attire is associated with creativity and contemporary chic.

A suit and tie may now attract jibes, “You’re on the wrong floor, Buddy.” Blazers are not considered part of a suit if they are extra tight and unbuttoned and not matching the bottoms.

Is weekend attire now acceptable in the office, and no longer just for casual Friday? Even once staid bankers now find “smart casual” more customer friendly, especially at the branch level. Suits can still be worn on more formal occasions, but without a tie.

Plain long-sleeved shirts, including soft denims, are now acceptable too. Thick denim shirts that look like jackets, especially when trimmed with fake fur, may still be considered for traveling.

The all-denim look is associated with overseas workers coming home for the holidays with long hair and accompanied by five big cartons. These economic heroes who contribute to inward remittances of foreign exchange now have access to their own airport lounge for complimentary coffee and doughnuts.

Long shirt sleeves may be rolled up until an inch below the elbow, with three folds from the cuff. Aside from denim blues, shirts can come in other subdued colors like dark blue or taupe. Plaids and pajama stripes can be worn for Halloween parties and Fridays.

Even ripped jeans with torn thighs sections (but not where the front zipper is) can be allowed, maybe for media companies and TV production staff. This grungy, hip-hop look can go with pointed boots and skateboards parked discreetly in the pantry.

Sneakers for office attire are almost prescribed as daily attire. For evening wear at product launches and recognition awards, rubber soles with leather uppers can pass muster.

While this mostly unreliable fashion guide is limited to males, a similar casual look can be drawn up for females… but not by me. Skin art for both males and females is given a pass in this modern setting. (Can I see your neck?)

The casual look projects nonchalance. It seems to liberate the wearer from concerns about the old dress codes. (Does this tie go with this suit?)

It is the CEO of an organization that sets the standard for acceptable office wear. What does he wear to meetings? This is a good guide for the underlings to follow.

Companies are decreeing casual attire to signify membership in the knowledge economy and the acceptance of a bottom-up management culture. Deciding to show up at a business lunch with bankers looking too casual is saved from being awkward only when the bankers too show up in open shirts and sneakers.

If there is a new attire for business, one must replace the old inventory in the closet. As one stocks up on polo shirts and denim pants, some thought must be given to what feels right. One must never feel awkward and out of place in his environment.

There may no longer be an “apparel police” to make sure of proper office wear, especially when meeting with clients. The attention of management may have shifted from apparel to accessories like watches, bags, necklaces… and umbrellas with the logos of luxury vehicles.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com