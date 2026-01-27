President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. announced some good news last week — the discovery of a major natural gas field about five kilometers east of the existing Malampaya field.

There is an estimated 98 billion cubic feet of gas in Malampaya East I, which the President equated to almost 14 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. Initial testing yielded a flowing capacity of 60 million cubic feet per day. Beyond its technical promise, the discovery strengthens the country’s domestic gas supply and reinforces Malampaya’s role in supporting the power sector during a critical transition period.

According to the President, this will boost the energy supply in the Philippines, strengthening energy security not only for the immediate future but also in the long term.

“This indicates that the well has the potential to produce even more, confirming it is a high-productivity resource comparable to the original Malampaya wells,” he said.

The discovery comes at just the right time and marks a rare and welcome breakthrough in the Philippines’ pursuit of energy security. More than a decade has passed since the country last recorded a major indigenous energy discovery.

Malampaya’s contribution to Philippine energy security over the past two decades has been substantial. As the country’s only producing indigenous gas field, Malampaya has supplied up to 40% of Luzon’s electricity at its peak and has consistently contributed around 20% of the island’s electricity needs. This steady baseload power supply has helped cushion consumers from global fuel price volatility, lower generation costs, and reduce dependence on imported energy.

Consequently, the Malampaya project stands as one of the Philippines’ most successful public-private partnerships. It demonstrates how government oversight, private investment, and technical expertise can converge to deliver long-term national benefits.

Since that earlier breakthrough discovery, however, the country’s energy reserves have steadily thinned even as energy requirements have grown significantly alongside economic expansion. As the Philippines continues to pursue growth and development, energy security has become an increasingly pressing concern. A nation must be able to sustain its energy needs not only in the present, but also in the future, taking into account the requirements of generations to come.

Indeed, like all other reserves, the supply offered by Malampaya — even with this new discovery — is not limitless.

Inflation remains one of the most urgent concerns for Filipinos, and for years, high electricity prices have been among its major drivers. Heavy reliance on imported fuels exposes the country to global price swings driven by geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and surging international demand.

As the government and private sector collaborate to maximize the benefits of this latest discovery, it underscores the importance of replicating Malampaya’s success by pursuing similar breakthroughs in other potential areas. This experience should encourage the government to actively promote further exploration, particularly in other resource-rich zones such as Recto Bank.

Harnessing areas like Recto Bank that hold significant potential to bolster domestic natural gas production is important. Indigenous natural gas, even as a transition fuel, offers lower emissions and more predictable pricing. With inflation remaining a key concern — and high electricity prices a major contributor — expanding domestic energy supply can help stabilize power costs, shield households from external price shocks, and ease overall cost-of-living pressures.

This is good news indeed, but beyond celebration, the Malampaya East discovery should serve as a catalyst for broader reform. To sustain investor interest and accelerate energy development, the government must foster a sound and predictable policy, regulatory, and investment environment. This includes streamlining permitting processes, improving coordination among government agencies, addressing local-level bottlenecks, and providing targeted incentives for critical energy infrastructure and exploration efforts. A transparent and efficient regulatory framework is essential to attracting long-term investments that expand supply and reinforce energy security.

The reality is that the country’s most reliable path toward energy security lies in developing its own indigenous energy resources.

Energy security, however, is not solely an economic or regulatory issue. It is also a strategic one.

As exploration expands offshore, ensuring the safety of survey and drilling activities becomes imperative. Continued modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is essential to protect legitimate energy operations and ensure that development within the country’s maritime zones can proceed without disruption or intimidation.

Harnessing indigenous energy is, at its core, about asserting the country’s right to benefit from resources that lie within its own maritime areas, consistent with international law. A secure energy future requires not only sound policies and investments, but also the resolve to protect national interests.

The Malampaya East discovery is a timely reminder that the Philippines has the resources, experience, and partnerships needed to strengthen energy security. What remains crucial is sustained political will — to invest in domestic energy, promote responsible exploration, protect offshore operations, and ensure that Filipino households and businesses benefit from what is truly ours.

Harnessing indigenous energy is imperative for strengthening the Philippines’ energy security. It should serve as a catalyst to explore resource-rich areas, promote a sound investment environment, modernize the Armed Forces to protect operations, and ensure that the benefits of the country’s own resources reach the Filipino people.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.