By Ferdinand A. Ferrer

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) is here and is already transforming how businesses in the country operate. Across industries like manufacturing, finance, marketing, and education, AI is enhancing efficiency, guiding smarter decisions, and unlocking insights from data like never before.

What we are seeing today is not a minor technology upgrade. The rapid spread of AI, and the productivity gains that come with it, is forcing both business and government to rethink how they manage operations, deliver services, and make decisions.

This was very clear in a recent discussion between the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and Artificial Intelligence for Public Health (AI4PH), a network of AI policy experts and industry leaders. The focus was not on whether AI will affect the Philippine economy, but on how it can be used to strengthen our competitiveness while making sure Filipino workers remain globally relevant.

One thing stood out: AI is no longer confined to manufacturing or back-office automation; it is now driving innovation across the entire economy — from customer service and creative industries to education, and research and development. Companies are using AI because it gives them deeper, faster, and more useful data, which leads to better decisions and better results.

Used well, AI allows people to do more, do it better, and do it more efficiently. But this transition will not manage itself. If AI is to lift the economy (rather than widen inequality), investment in people must be seriously pursued, similar to investment in technology. Filipino workers need more than just basic digital skills — they need to know how to work alongside AI tools to improve productivity, quality, and competitiveness.

This is where government, schools, and the private sector must work together. Government could consider recognizing and encouraging AI-related work as an apprentice-able occupation under the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) framework. This would allow companies to train young Filipinos in real workplace settings, at lower cost, while building the talent pipeline the industry badly needs.

Society’s mindset must also go beyond skills. If we envision our country to be more than just a user of AI, we need to compete in the infrastructure that makes AI possible — data centers, cloud services, and advanced computing. Without these, Filipinos will always be dependent on technology built elsewhere.

As PCCI continues to engage government on AI policy, our position is straightforward: AI should be a tool for growth, not fear. With smart regulation, serious investment in skills, and the right business environment, AI can help Philippine companies become more productive, more competitive, and better prepared for a rapidly changing global economy.

Ferdinand A. Ferrer is the newly elected president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). He is the chairman and CEO of the EMS Group, which is engaged in electronics assembly, engineering services, contract manufacturing, and skills development with four locations in the Philippines and presence in five countries. He is a graduate from De La Salle University, Philippines, with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management.