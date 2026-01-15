IT’S A NEW YEAR AGAIN. Resolutions are not always written down. Too many such promises are often not kept anyway. But here’s a list to refresh the memory.

1. I will not pass on what looks like fake news in social media. Neither will I check authenticity. If it looks too ridiculous to be true, it must be fake. And if it’s not, it will pop up again, if only to be denounced as fake.

2. I will practice intermittent fasting, the interval to be determined on the day itself. To be able to see my toes (and other protuberances) in the shower without bending is my goal. I will eat only salads, fish, and fruit. I will reduce the intake of meat and carbs. I will eat heartily only to be polite and not displease a host by turning down lechon and Peking duck.

There will be times when there are no business or social meetings over meals. There is no problem with a solo lunch. (Table for one, please). Even places for dining in can accommodate a solo customer who orders only soup and salad, with a glass of water.

3. I will stop whining. It is unproductive and irritates other people. They don’t really care about health issues or the problems of charging EVs.

4. Road rage is an expression of mental instability. I will try to ignore motorcycles that swerve three lanes to get to a U-turn. It’s true I don’t drive anymore. But backseat drivers can also succumb to opening the passenger window and shaking their walking sticks at offending cars and motorcycles. (Is that old man shouting?)

5. Envy is a deadly sin I should not succumb to. If good fortune is bestowed on people close to me, I can only wish them well. Their happiness will have no effect on how I feel about myself. A sense of self-worth comes from within. It needs no confirmation from others.

6. Love it or hate it, my country is my country. I will not allow others, including fellow countrymen, especially those living abroad and just visiting, to denigrate it. It may not have the best government. Still, the place is plodding along, forgotten perhaps by foreign investors but left in peace. I will always endeavor to present its good side to anyone who will listen. I will make a list of its attributes and memorize these for delivery in the next get-together where topic A always seems to be: What I hate about this country.

7. I reject cynicism. I believe things can always improve. This optimism extends to the economy. There are men of integrity trying to make the country better. They are unsung heroes and should be recognized. It may be difficult to find these people but the knowledge that they are out there — though never where I can meet them — is enough consolation. I know the country will one day join the community of nations of whom good things are said. It may not happen in the next five years, but someday it will.

8. I will maintain my sense of perspective and sense of humor. The country is not going to the dogs. Otherwise, we need too many dog catchers. True, laughing at adversity and crisis reveals a shallow mind. But getting bogged down with pessimism and a state of despair is equally crippling.

9. I will look at the bright side of political reform. At the local government level, there are many successes to celebrate and good people in charge. Can this be the start of a true national revitalization?

Anyway, there are far more interesting topics to talk about than floods and corruption. What about superficial things like the impact of social media in the rise of online shopping and the possible decline of physical stores? Is AI going to replace human beings even in choosing blind dates?

10. I will try to listen more and not interrupt others while discoursing about the merits of crypto currency. It’s time to take a toilet break anyway.

I will try to keep these promises as well as I can. If I fail in some, there’s always the coming year to make up.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com