Three decades — that’s how long it has taken me to build the AHEAD Education Group into the most awarded supplementary education organization in the Philippines.

But it’s time to close that chapter. The fast-paced world where technology constantly evolves has shown me a truth that I’ve been hesitant to accept for a while: no founder stays at the helm forever. They eventually need to “pass the torch” to the next generation. The question is: Will the next generation carry it higher? Or, will it simply survive before being snuffed out?

The answer to that question will depend on how effectively the torch has been passed.

ART OF MINDFUL CREATION, SURRENDER

Leadership doesn’t just preserve; it creates with purpose. When others thrive, innovate, and expand the mission’s reach despite the odds, I believe that is leadership done right. As family business expert Dennis Jaffe wrote, “A legacy that lasts isn’t about keeping control, it’s about releasing purpose.” In other words, an organization’s lifespan isn’t decided by the founder’s grip on the reins. Rather, it’s by how confidently those who come after can take them.

AHEAD has always been about empowering students, transforming lives, and contributing to the nation’s growth. I hope that my sons, Nicolo and Paolo, as they assume the operational helm of AHEAD, keep that in mind.

As leadership expert John Maxwell reminds us, “Success without a successor is failure.” True success is not about personal milestones but about ensuring the mission continues, generation after generation.

Since 2000, I’ve personally funded AHEAD’s School Leaders Training Program because I believe leadership development is not an expense but an investment — better leaders build a stronger, brighter future together. I hope Nicolo and Paolo continue and expand this legacy, ensuring that leadership excellence remains at the heart of Philippine education.

PREPARING THE NEXT GENERATION

While many see succession as just a transfer of titles, for me, it is more of a dedicated process that focuses on protecting the company’s DNA while adapting it to the changing times. As Russell Reynolds Associates says, “Effective succession is a process, not an event. It requires years of structured mentorship, measured exposure, and shared accountability.”

AHEAD remains the same in principle. The next generation must:

• Take real operational responsibility, not symbolic roles.

• Embody the values of responsibility, excellence, and leadership in every decision.

• Understand both the legacy they inherit and the transformation required in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), globalization, and lifelong learning.

EMBRACING CHANGE AS THE CONSTANT

As online and AI-enabled learning take center stage, AHEAD — now 30 years strong — must redefine its place. Nicolo and Paolo’s challenge is not just to stay relevant, but to equip today’s and tomorrow’s students for a changing world. Digital learning, hybrid models, and evolving teacher-student dynamics promise progress, but tools alone aren’t enough.

To survive is one thing; to thrive requires the will to learn, adapt, and teach others to do the same.

When we discussed their college path many years ago, I asked them about their life goals.

One answered, “Free education for the poor.”

The other said, “Quality education for Filipinos.”

Their answers made us resilient against so many problems, including the Asian Financial Crisis, the K to 12 transition, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

MY HOPE FOR MY SONS

My hopes for Nicolo and Paolo, as they handle the future of AHEAD, are simple yet profound:

• That they treat responsibility as a privilege, not a burden.

• That they face systemic challenges, such as improving operational efficiency or expanding digital platforms, with persistence and creativity.

• That they remain committed to excellence, continuing AHEAD’s research-based, results-driven tradition.

• That they lead with integrity, guiding the organization with clarity, empathy, and discipline.

• That they respect every teacher, staff member, and student as equal stakeholders in our shared mission.

• That they act with humility in success and courage in adversity.

• That they understand that world-class leadership is not inherited, it is earned, every day, through service and integrity.

CHALLENGE AND OPPORTUNITY

To all founders, educators, corporate leaders, and next-generation executives: the torch you hold is not just a symbol, it is a responsibility. You do not just inherit what was built; you are the engineers of what must come next.

With change accelerated by AI, global connectivity, and social transformation, there’s a demand for courage and adaptability. It’s time we ask, “How do we prepare for what’s next without compromising our original purpose?”

At AHEAD, we embrace this question daily. Our mission remains the same: to deliver responsible, excellent, and ethical education. However, our methods will evolve: AI-enabled tutoring, data-informed learning, and new programs designed to elevate Filipinos out of poverty through access to opportunity and quality education.

PASSING THE TORCH

I don’t see succession as the end of an era, but the start of a stronger one. AHEAD’s torch will burn brighter while staying true to its purpose.

Founders don’t leave monuments; they blaze trails for those brave enough to follow. As I pass the torch to Nicolo and Paolo, I hope they carry it not for themselves, but for every student who dreams, every teacher who inspires, and every Filipino family that believes education is the surest way to rise.

Rossana Llenado is member of the Education Committee of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP). She is the founder and chair of the AHEAD Education Group.

map@map.org.ph

rll@ahead.edu.ph