Here’s a question that keeps executives up at night: Why are customers leaving, and what can we do about it?

If you’re watching customers slip away despite your best efforts, you’re not alone. In subscription-based businesses — think streaming services, software, telecom — losing just 5% more customers can slash profits by 25% or more. The math is brutal. But the solution isn’t acquiring more customers. It’s keeping the ones you have.

This isn’t just common sense; it’s now backed by AI. Companies like Verizon and Vodafone have already figured this out. They’re using neural networks, sophisticated AI systems inspired by how our brains work, to predict which customers are about to leave, and how to intervene before it’s too late.

Think of it this way: What if you could know, 30 to 90 days in advance, which customers are thinking about canceling? Not just guess, but actually know, with data-driven confidence? AI models can analyze everything, such as billing patterns, customer service interactions, and usage trends, and can flag the people most likely to churn.

But the goal isn’t just to predict who’s leaving. It’s to change the outcome.

If the customer of a mobile carrier has had two service issues in one month and then receives a higher bill than usual, that’s a red flag. Instead of waiting for that customer to call and complain, or, worse, just cancel; the AI system flags them early. The company reaches out proactively, fixes the service issue, and then maybe adjusts their plan. No blanket discount. No desperate retention offer. Just solving the actual problem.

The results? The customer stays. Support costs go down. And the company stops throwing money at retention through indiscriminate discounts.

This may sound complicated and expensive. But AI in 2026 is no longer exotic technology. The tools are mature. The returns are measurable. And your competitors may already be using them.

Do you know who among your customers are at risk right now? Are you reacting to churn after it happens, or do you have early warning systems? How much are you spending on discounts and promotions versus actually fixing the underlying problems that make customers want to leave?

If you don’t have good answers to those questions, you have a problem. And it’s costing you more than you think.

The beauty of AI-powered churn prediction is that it shifts you from reactive to proactive mode. You’re playing offense instead of defense. You’re solving problems before they become cancellations. You’re building relationships instead of just offering discounts.

Of course, this requires getting some things right. Privacy matters, so use only data you have the right to use. Be transparent and give customers meaningful choices. Fairness matters, so make sure your models work equally well across different customer segments. Explainability matters, too. Your frontline teams need to understand why the system is flagging certain customers so they can take the right action.

Predicting and preventing churn isn’t a nice-to-have data science project. It’s a business imperative. Companies that master this capability don’t just reduce churn. They build stronger customer relationships and create sustainable competitive advantages.

So, what should you do tomorrow morning?

Start by asking your team three simple questions:

1. Do we actually know which customers are at risk of leaving right now?

2. Are we reacting to churn after it happens, or do we have systems in place to see it coming?

3. Are we spending on discounts and promotions instead of solving the real issues that cause customers to leave?

If you don’t have good answers, it’s time to explore what AI-powered churn prediction can do for your business. The technology exists. The returns are proven. Your competitors are already moving.

The question isn’t whether you can afford to invest in churn prediction. It’s whether you can afford not to. Because in a world in which every customer counts, the companies that win aren’t the ones acquiring the most customers. They’re the ones keeping the customers they already have.

Sheila Salamanca, DBA, is a faculty member in Marketing at the Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business, De La Salle University, and a director of Data Science at 1520ai, LLC, a US Healthcare AI venture delivering intelligent, AI-powered solutions.

