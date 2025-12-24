Every December, before the holidays fully take over, I try to find a quiet corner somewhere to reflect on the year that has passed. This time, I ended up in a small coffee shop in BGC, watching people go about their routines. One customer tapped her phone to pay. Someone beside her renewed a subscription online. Another checked a news update. A group of students scrolled through videos, debating whether what they watched was real. It occurred to me in that moment that almost everything we do today requires trust in a digital system. It also occurred to me how fragile that trust has become.

When people are asked what they trust, whether government services, financial platforms, digital identities, or even the information they consume online, their answers no longer come easily. Some are optimistic, many are doubtful, and quite a few admit they are simply moving through digital life because they have no choice. That quiet scene reminded me of a tension we have been struggling with all year: How can we build a strong digital nation when trust is the very thing that seems to be slipping through our fingers?

The trust deficit is not imagined. The country has been facing a steady wave of allegations, controversies, and corruption-related issues. Whether these accusations are substantiated or not, the public perception they create is powerful. Digital platforms have amplified this problem because information — or misinformation — spreads long before the truth can catch up. The tools meant to democratize access to information are also being used to distort it. As someone who works deeply in AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity, I have seen this erosion of trust firsthand across sectors. I have also seen how crucial trust is to progress. Without it, even the best innovations stall.

This is why I believe 2026 must be the year we commit to building a digital trust architecture for the Philippines. Not just to modernize systems and improve efficiency, but to restore confidence in how decisions are made, how money is spent, how identities are verified, and how truth is determined.

One of the most encouraging developments this year was the approval of funding in the national budget for the CADENA (Citizen Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability) bill. I have always supported this measure because it represents a major step toward more transparent government processes. CADENA lays the groundwork for using blockchain and similar technologies to create tamper-resistant records across critical government transactions. In a country consistently challenged by corruption, adopting systems that cannot be quietly altered is one of the most powerful reforms we can make. CADENA will not eliminate corruption overnight, but it will make manipulation far more difficult and accountability far more traceable. As more agencies adopt its mechanisms, the bill has the potential to change not only government systems but public expectations of integrity.

Blockchain’s role in governance goes beyond theory. It can ensure that procurement records are permanent, that project timelines and disbursements remain visible throughout their lifecycle, and that important documents cannot simply go missing. Many countries have already operationalized similar models with measurable success. The Philippines is finally taking the first meaningful step toward this direction, and I strongly support its full implementation in 2026.

AI also has a vital role to play in restoring trust. It can detect anomalies in government spending, highlight unusual contractor patterns, and surface irregularities long before an issue becomes a scandal. AI transforms oversight from reactive to preventive. Instead of waiting for someone to blow the whistle, systems themselves can alert auditors and leaders to questionable activity. Used responsibly, this creates a more transparent and accountable governance environment.

At the same time, none of these reforms will hold if cybersecurity remains weak. A nation cannot rebuild trust if its systems can be breached, its records altered, or its data stolen. Strengthening cybersecurity is not an IT upgrade. It is a national integrity upgrade. When databases are protected and access is strictly controlled, confidence naturally grows. Citizens begin to believe that their institutions are not only digital but also dependable.

Reflecting on these themes, I realized something important. Nations that thrive in the digital age do not succeed because they have the most apps or the most platforms. They succeed because people believe in the systems that run their society. Trust is the real competitive advantage. Countries with secure digital identities, transparent data trails, and resilient architectures will attract more investment, deliver better public services, and strengthen their democracies. Those without them will struggle, no matter how advanced their technology appears.

For the Philippines, this means facing our reality honestly. We need trusted identity systems so that every citizen can transact confidently. We need trusted records so that public spending can be monitored without ambiguity. We need trusted systems that are secured, audited, and built to withstand manipulation. These are not merely technical goals. They are nation-building goals.

Leadership plays a central role in this. Over the past year, I have spoken to business leaders, government officials, educators, and young people, and the message has been consistent. Trust is no longer something we can hope for. It must be designed into our systems. Leaders must be ready to embrace transparency, even when it is uncomfortable. They must be willing to reduce discretion and rely more on processes that are verifiable and permanent. They must commit to adopting technologies that safeguard integrity.

If we choose this path, the benefits are enormous. Investors will enter a market where data is dependable. Citizens will support institutions that demonstrate accountability. Businesses will innovate more vigorously in an environment that is secure. And communities will gain confidence that the country is moving in a direction where fairness is systemic, not selective.

The Philippines is truly standing at a digital crossroads. We can continue relying on old structures and hope public trust will somehow return, or we can make 2026 the year we rebuild trust through deliberate, structural, technology-enabled reform. As I watched people in that coffee shop rely on invisible systems to live their daily lives, I felt a sense of responsibility. If technology touches everything now, then the systems behind it must be worthy of the trust they ask of us.

We have a rare opportunity. With blockchain slowly being adopted, with AI and cybersecurity more mature, and with strong private sector momentum, we can redesign our digital ecosystem in a way that strengthens the very foundation of our society. 2026 can be the year the Philippines rebuilds trust at scale. But only if we choose to make it so.

Dr. Donald Patrick Lim is the founding president of the Global AI Council Philippines and the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, and the founding chair of the Cybersecurity Council, whose mission is to advocate the right use of emerging technologies to propel business organizations forward. He is currently the president and COO of DITO CME Holdings Corp.