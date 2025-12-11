For two years, the NBA Cup quarterfinals provided the Knicks with their version of Groundhog Day: a promising start to the tournament derailed by a single, crushing defeat. But the other day in Toronto, Jalen Brunson powered the blue and orange past their time loop frustrations and into territory that is as much uncharted as opportunity-laden. And how well they fare in the immediate term will go a long way toward showing if they are justified in casting moist eyes on the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

With Brunson delivering a masterclass in scoring and leadership, the Knicks overcame the Raptors to secure their first-ever trip to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas. To argue that he was transcendent would be to understate the ob-vious. And given their previous travails, the match was a veritable statement; they had previously lost their two quarterfinal appearances by a combined 32 points. If nothing else, they finally figured out how to win in the face of elevated stakes, and with the knockout rounds on the horizon.

To be sure, the supporting cast was equally crucial in ensuring the lead held firm once the Knicks got hold of it. Josh Hart, their emotional engine, was everywhere. Karl-Anthony Towns, back in action after being sidelined due to a calf injury, provided a massive boost. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby were models of efficiency in scoring. All the same, Brunson was the catalyst, igniting an early explosion that set the tone for the rest of the set-to. And when halftime rolled around, the manner in which they stamped their class made the outcome all but inevitable.

This weekend offers a tantalizing matchup for the Knicks. As young as the 2025-26 season may be, they have already developed a fierce rivalry with the Magic. Even from the vantage point of casual observers, there can be no downplaying their dislike for each other. And with a spot in the Cup Final (and a hefty cash prize) on the line, their Round of Four showdown promises to be a physical, likely even heated, affair. In short, it’s a can’t-miss encounter for all and sundry.

Thanks to Brunson’s commanding performance, the Knicks are now just two wins away from hoisting the NBA Cup. The task won’t be easy, but, for now, they can rest easy knowing that the curse has been broken. Broadway basketball is headed to the bright lights of Sin City. Enough said.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.