y wife and I arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark on a gray afternoon after a business trip in Paris, expecting the usual European chill, yet what struck us first was not the weather but the calmness of life unfolding around us, in contrast to the hum of Paris and the chaos in Manila. Bicycles slid past quietly. People in cafés chatted without hurry. At dinner, we spoke with a store owner who said, almost casually, that he never worried about losing his wallet because someone would surely return it. A young engineer we met later echoed the same thing. “Why would someone keep what’s not theirs?” she asked with a hint of surprise at the idea. There was no boast in her tone. It was simply how things worked for them.

Reading the World Happiness Report 2025 later that night, I understood why these small details matter. Denmark is among the happiest nations in the world. Nordic countries consistently lead global happiness rank-ings, with Finland first, followed closely by Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden . The report points to several factors, but one stood out to me: low corruption. The research shows that the absence of corruption correlates strongly with higher life satisfaction, lower negative emotions, and stronger trust between people and public institutions . It made sense. When people believe in the system, they walk through life with lighter shoulders.

The idea of trust is woven deeply into how a society feels. When you think someone will return your lost wallet, as many in Nordic countries do, it reflects an environment where fairness is normal. The report describes wal-let-return expectations as a powerful predictor of happiness, even stronger than the number of charitable acts one performs . Trust builds connection. Corruption destroys it.

As a Filipino, it’s hard not to compare. We are known worldwide for warmth, resilience, humor even in difficulty. But despite that, the Philippines sits far from the top tier of the happiness list. The report notes gains in our aver-age life evaluation over the past years, but we still face barriers that weigh down collective wellbeing, and corruption remains one of them. Poverty, inequality, and political scandals drain optimism. It’s difficult to feel secure when public money doesn’t always end up where it should, when ordinary people face bureaucratic walls while some cut through them easily, and when basic services depend on who you know instead of what you need.

Happiness is not just a mood. It grows out of conditions: income, health, social support, freedom, generosity, and clean governance. The report confirms that corruption strongly lowers national life satisfaction, while trust in in-stitutions improves it. In countries where corruption is low, the state becomes a partner, not an obstacle. Public funds go to schools and hospitals rather than disappearing in pockets. Businesses compete fairly. People don’t need to bribe to get things done. You feel less stress because the rules apply to everyone.

I imagine how life could change for Filipinos if corruption were not a daily burden. Picture jeepney drivers who trust that fuel subsidies reach them without leakage. Entrepreneurs who don’t lose months to permits unless they “grease” the system. Students in rural towns with proper classrooms because the construction budget wasn’t shaved off. Think of communities after a typhoon receiving relief quickly and fully, no missing sacks of rice.

We sometimes say happiness is personal, but national happiness is built together. Government must lead with transparency, simpler processes, and consistent enforcement. Technology can help track spending, automate trans-actions, and reduce discretionary loopholes that breed rent-seeking. Procurement data should be open by default. Whistleblowers must be safe.

Public hiring should be merit-based. None of these are new ideas, but commitment turns them from slogans into habits.

The private sector plays an equal role. Companies should build compliance systems that reward honesty instead of connections. Paying taxes properly, declining under-the-table shortcuts, and valuing fair labor practices can feel like a slow path, but it builds foundations for long-term growth. Business leaders we met in Denmark told us they succeed not by cutting corners but by trusting customers and employees, and being trusted back. That kind of cycle is what lifts quality of life in the long run.

Citizens, too, shape the culture. We can teach children that following rules is not being naive. We can stop glorifying “diskarte” when it means bending laws. We can vote for competence over charisma and hold leaders ac-countable after elections. Every honest act, no matter how small, feeds into a larger norm. The report says benevolence surged during the pandemic, proving that people respond when others need them . We have that generosity. What we lack is a system that supports and multiplies it.

We walked back to our hotel that night thinking about how normal happiness felt in Denmark. Not excitement, not euphoria, just ease. People trusted one another. Public offices worked. Streets were clean. You didn’t feel like everything was a fight. That calmness is a privilege made possible by years of building transparent institutions and nurturing a culture where cheating is rare, not expected.

The Philippines has the heart for happiness; it shows in fiestas, in laughter during storms, in how we help a stranger even when we have little. But if we want to rise higher in the world happiness ranks, we need more than resilience. We need systems people can rely on, leaders we can believe in, and a clear stand that corruption is not part of who we are. Happiness grows where trust lives. The sooner we plant it, the sooner we can breathe as easily as those I met in Copen-hagen.

The views expressed herein are his own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of his office as well as FINEX.

Reynaldo C Lugtu, Jr. is the founder and CEO of Hungry Workhorse, a digital, culture, and customer experience transformation consulting firm. He is a fellow at the US-based Institute for Digital Transformation. He teaches strategic management and digital transformation in the MBA Program of De La Salle University. The author may be e-mailed at rey.lugtu@hungryworkhorse.com