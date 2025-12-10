During the formal launch of the Philippines as the 2026 Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. presented the theme “Navigating our Future, Together.” This focuses on three priorities: peace and security anchors, prosperity corridors, and people empowerment.

As ASEAN Chair, the Philippines now has the duty to advance continued regional efforts toward peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

We look towards fortifying partnerships with countries that share the regional bloc’s values. And at the outset, it has been evident that the Republic of Korea (South Korea) is one such country. In fact, the partnership between ASEAN and South Korea was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) status last year.

We talked about this during the recently held ASEAN-Korea forum co-organized with the Stratbase Institute. During the forum, South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa said their President had reaffirmed ASEAN as a central pillar of Korea’s foreign policy.

The ASEAN is now Korea’s third-largest trading partner and third-largest destination for foreign direct investment.

It is evident that Korea’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN has grown from the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative and to the New Southern Policy. These developments solidify Korea’s aim for stronger partnerships and mutual prosperity.

Prof. Jae Hyeok Shin, CEO of Geopolitics Insight and Director of the Korea University ASEAN Center, underscored that the CSP should function not merely as a symbolic upgrade but as a practical roadmap for joint growth and stability amid global disruption.

Medardo Abad, Jr., Former Director of the ASEAN Regional Forum, emphasized that Korea’s growing engagement with ASEAN — rooted in the Korean-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative and advanced through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — reflects a deepening commitment to long-term regional cooperation, seen in its readiness to strengthen security dialogue, pursue joint initiatives against transnational crime, enhance maritime capacity-building, and upgrade economic frameworks such as the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Area and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Further, sociocultural collaboration in education, cultural exchange, and digital connectivity reinforces people-to-people ties and gives meaning to broader economic and security cooperation, demonstrating how Korea and ASEAN are building on established mechanisms to advance shared development and mutual prosperity.

Indeed, the CSP with Korea aligns with ASEAN Vision 2045. The CSP provides an outline of driving both “quantitative and qualitative growth toward achieving a USD 300 billion trade era between ASEAN and Korea.”

Furthermore, it proposes cooperation between ASEAN and Korea “to enhance regional stability, including joint investigative efforts between ASEANAPOL and the Korean National Police to address the growing challenge of transnational crime.”

Eminent Person of the Philippines to the High-Level Task Force – ASEAN Community, H.E. Elizabeth Buensuceso, echoed that the Republic of Korea has been one of ASEAN’s most reliable external partners. She shared that one of the crucial ASEAN milestones include the Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-ROK Strategic Partnership (2026-2030).

House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairperson Rep. Rachel Arenas noted that “through Korea’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, Korea contributes to the fulfillment of ASEAN member states’ dreams and aspirations, facilitates growth and innovation, and becomes a partner for sustainable peace, stability, and resilience in the region.”

And then, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary and former Philippine Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Theresa Dizon-De Vega highlighted Korea’s consistent commitment to ASEAN Centrality. She expressed optimism about continued cooperation on the digital transformation agenda, supply chain resilience, the role of artificial intelligence, climate action and green growth, and maritime cooperation, among other priorities.

Defense and maritime security are areas of particular interest, as the ASEAN region faces increasingly complex security challenges — from cyberthreats to maritime coercion. South Korea’s capabilities and experience offer valuable opportunities for partnership.

Dr. Renato de Castro, Trustee, Program Convenor and Non-Resident Fellow of Stratbase Institute, emphasized that now is the moment for Korea to take on a stronger, more strategic security role in Southeast Asia, beginning with the Philippines. He stressed that, “Korea’s effort should be focused on building its defense industry here in Southeast Asia, starting with the Philippines.”

***

The ASEAN-ROK partnership is manifested clearly in the latter’s relationship with the Philippines. The two countries have a strategic partnership that was announced last year during the commemoration of their 75 years of diplomatic relations — years marked by cooperation, strong people-to-people ties, and mutual support across security and economic fronts.

A Stratbase-commissioned Pulse Asia survey conducted last September 2025 reveals that South Korea is seen by most Filipinos as one of the most beneficial economic partners of the Philippines.

An example of this economic empowerment is HD Hyundai’s revitalization of the Agila Subic Shipyard which was launched last September 2025. With a goal of producing 10 ships a year that will create 7,000 jobs by 2026, this demonstrates how South Korean investments are helping in reviving critical industries and strengthening our economic base.

As the Philippines and the broader ASEAN region confront increasingly complex challenges, it is truly reassuring — and vital — to have unwavering partners like South Korea. The ROK’s steadfastness, proven competence, unwavering dependability, and above all, genuine sincerity, stand out as pillars of support that the region can confidently rely on.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.