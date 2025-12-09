For many Filipinos, 2025 has proven to be one of the most memorable and consequential years in modern Philippine history — mostly in a bad way. The arrest and incarceration of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte in March was a huge step forward toward accountability and transitional justice in the country. However, much of this year was still characterized by uncertainty and instability. The 2025 national budget was flagged for irregularities and blank items, leading to questions regarding “pork barrel” allocations and a demand for answers surrounding cuts to critical sectors such as education and healthcare.

Meanwhile, another chapter in the Marcos-Duterte feud was written through the impeachment of Vice-President Sara Duterte in February. However, the expected trial suffered a series of legal and political setbacks ultimately leading to the barring of impeachment proceedings until February of next year. The 2025 midterm elections, viewed by many as a battleground between the two political camps, reaffirmed the dominance of political dynasties and patronage politics in the Philippine political system despite reformist victories and notable upsets (for example, Cynthia Villar and Gwendolyn Garcia).

The rather lackluster midterm results for the sitting administration led to the reshuffling of the entire Marcos Cabinet given it was a referendum for the incumbent government. Although President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. retained much of his Cabinet, particularly the economic team, several officials were dismissed due to “underperformance,” while some were reassigned to new posts (for example, Vince Dizon and Raphael Lotilla). Not long after Marcos delivered his State of the Nation Address, he held a press conference ordering an investigation into the country’s flood control projects.

Since “opening the floodgates,” several government officials, including congressmen, senators, Cabinet members, as well as rank-and-file officials have been implicated in the controversy due to conflict of interest or for allegedly having received kickbacks. In addition, many contractors and firms have been heavily scrutinized and blacklisted for their involvement in substandard and “ghost” infrastructure projects. These were met by intense public backlash, with a series of mass demonstrations organized by civil society coalitions across the country, notably on Sept. 21 and Nov. 30, calling for substantial political reform as well as the resignation of Marcos and Duterte. Amidst the protests, rumors of plans for a civilian-military junta surfaced, although these were quickly shut down by the administration as well as by the military leadership.

At present, implicated officials continue to be summoned by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) for their alleged involvement. In connection with this, many are calling for increased transparency from the ICI regarding their sessions with these individuals, while some are calling for the ICI to be given prosecutorial powers. Protest organizers have also warned that they would stage future demonstrations should there still be no meaningful accountability for the masterminds of the flood control controversy. Finally, with the year coming to a close, Malacañang has promised stronger oversight over the 2026 budget, with the palace urging lawmakers to hasten its passage to avoid the scenario of a re-enacted budget for next year.

Given this series of events, it can be argued that 2025 has been an annus horribilis (horrible year) for the Philippines. Continued mudslinging and finger-pointing among officials, fighting between the Marcos and Duterte camps, and the ongoing flood control fiasco — arguably the largest and most wide-reaching corruption scandal in Philippine history that seemingly has yielded few results — have further fractured public trust in our institutions. Unlike previous corruption scandals, the flood control saga has significantly resonated more with Filipinos on a personal level. Public interest in the matter peaked during the usually devastating typhoon season in one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change. It is also tangible, seen and felt, be it in the casualties of countless typhoons, the loss of property during flooding and landslides, as well as the unconstructed, unfinished or substandard infrastructure projects. Essentially, the momentum with this year’s sociopolitical developments has brewed up a perfect storm for dissent and mobilization.

Widely held popular sentiments of political betrayal and mass economic frustration are not unique to the Philippines this year. Across Southeast Asia and beyond, citizens have conveyed renewed contempt for political systems that historically have favored elite interests over the public welfare, contributing to the growing tide of anti-establishment sentiment that has gripped the international community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Indonesian, Thai and Timorese neighbors have expressed similar outrage, be it over excessive monthly housing allowances for Indonesian lawmakers, a leaked phone call between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen regarding the Thai-Cambodian border crisis, to backlash over a controversial proposal to purchase 65 new vehicles for members of Timor-Leste’s National Parliament. Beyond our region, Nepal was successful with its youth-led anti-corruption protests that led to the ouster of Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli and his government. All of these show that citizens no longer tolerate “business as usual” arrangements that have only served to push them further down into the economic dustbin in favor of enriching the political and economic elite.

The Philippines stands at a crossroads as it enters 2026. With the Marcos administration well into its second and crucial half, no doubt it will try its hardest to declare the end of the country’s annus horribilis with the goal of preventing a Sara Duterte victory in the long term. However, public distrust has never been greater. In addition to current events, the cost of living continues to soar, compounded by stagnant wages. Flood control will continue to be a lingering talking point into the next year, while Filipinos anxiously wait for the next set of political calculus to be laid out for VP Sara’s impending impeachment trial. The “canon events” of the roller coaster that is 2025 offer us a glimpse into the next year. Unless societal issues are meaningfully addressed and the masterminds of our crises are fully held accountable, 2026 may very well become a continuation of the rollercoaster of events — that is, a never-ending cycle of crisis and survival that keeps Filipino society in a constant state of crashing out.

Vincent Carlo L. Legara is a lecturer at the European Studies Program and the Department of Political Science of the Ateneo de Manila University. He is also a junior political risk and security analyst at Polysentry.