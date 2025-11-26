A study by S&P Global forecasts that the Philippines will be a trillion-dollar economy by 2033. The ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook 2025 released in October is equally optimistic, projecting 5.6% growth this year and 5.5% next year. Strong domestic consumption and a stable labor market remain the main drivers.

But are these developments felt by the ordinary Filipino? Do communities share the optimism behind these reports?

Unfortunately not.

At the micro level, Filipinos feel that their lives have not improved. Hunger persists, many still rate themselves poor, and they continue to demand higher wages, stable jobs, and real opportunities. Their most urgent concerns remain economic.

Public frustration intensified in recent months as the flood control scandal dominated the national conversation. Congressional hearings exposed how corruption runs through various levels of government. In the September 2025 Pulse Asia survey, fighting graft surged and is now a close second to concerns about the economy.

Some 97% of Filipinos believe corruption is widespread, while 85% say it worsened over the past three months. Nearly nine in 10 think there is collusion among executive officials, legislators, and contractors in flood control projects.

A Social Weather Stations survey conducted the following month mirrors these sentiments. Eighty three percent say corruption is most rampant at the national level, while 73% in Mega Manila perceive it among high-ranking officials, including cabinet members. Majorities in Metro Manila believe corruption has grown more widespread, and 60% say the government’s anti-corruption efforts are ineffective.

Substandard and ghost projects remain a major pain point. Seventy six percent believe poorly built or unfinished projects stem from corruption. Seventy one percent in Mega Manila think public movements like the Trillion Peso March can pressure the government to act. Transparency measures also enjoy support: 63% want Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth or SALNs made accessible, while 59% want the Freedom of Information Act passed.

These are no longer just sentiments shouted in protest. These are empirical data that show Filipinos are no longer willing to treat corruption as normal. Corruption has drained public funds, weakened public trust, and pushed investors away. It has also widened the gap between macro level optimism and micro level hardship, where households feel only rising costs and limited opportunities. This dissonance fuels dissatisfaction and heightens the demand for accountability.

This long-running problem needs a long-term solution anchored on inclusive governance. This was the focus of the Stratbase Institute’s Pilipinas Conference held last week. Key officials involved in the government’s anti-corruption push, particularly Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon and Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, joined other government agencies, the private sector, and the diplomatic community in identifying reforms.

They discussed stronger transparency in infrastructure projects and emphasized that a healthy business environment requires accountable governance. Mr. Remulla captured it well: “Economic security begins with honest, transparent, and accountable governance.” The message resonated because public tolerance for excuses has run out.

Last week also brought fresh appointments: former Finance Secretary Ralph Recto as Executive Secretary and Frederick Go as Finance Secretary. These choices strengthen the administration’s economic team and signal a push toward a more stable policy environment.

Mr. Recto’s performance at the Department of Finance (DoF) demonstrated his ability to push reforms that matter to investors. His work on the CREATE More Act aimed to simplify incentives, encourage investment, and improve ease of doing business. His move to the Office of the Executive Secretary places an experienced economic manager at the center of government operations, helping ensure steadier, more predictable leadership. With Mr. Recto steering the daily machinery of government, there is a stronger chance of coherence and discipline across agencies, something businesses and citizens have long demanded.

Finance Secretary Go, meanwhile, acted swiftly in response to concerns about abusive tax enforcement. One of his first orders was the immediate and temporary suspension of all Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) field audits and related operations. This decisive move responds to what many businesses have long complained about: certain audit practices have enabled harassment, created uncertainty, and provided openings for corruption. By halting these activities pending review, Mr. Go signaled that reform at the DoF will be proactive and responsive. His early actions set a tone that the department intends to clear bottlenecks and create conditions where businesses can operate without fear of arbitrary intervention.

Together, these appointments suggest an economic team aware of what is at stake: investor trust, regulatory predictability, and a credible commitment to reform. More importantly, they reflect an understanding that good economic outcomes cannot be separated from good governance.

Still, the solution to corruption and its damaging economic effects ultimately requires cooperation across sectors. Citizens must remain informed and vocal. Institutions must enforce accountability. Government must fix the loopholes that allow corruption to thrive and act swiftly against those who abuse public office.

Today, more than ever, we need leaders who can restore confidence by showing consistency, fairness, and a clear commitment to public service. Integrity must guide decisions, and inclusive governance must shape how institutions respond to people’s concerns. These values are the foundation for rebuilding trust, strengthening our democracy, and giving the Philippines a real chance to translate economic potential into progress that every Filipino can finally feel.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.