Every year, millions of Filipino households accumulate expired medicines such as forgotten pain relievers, half-used bottles of children’s vitamins, or leftover antibiotics. While these items may seem harmless, their improper disposal poses real risks to public health, community safety, and the environment.

According to Josefino Tapia, Vice-President for Operations of Zuellig Pharma, expired or unused medicines should never be flushed down the toilet, thrown directly into household trash, or burned unless no other safe disposal options are available. These common but harmful practices can lead to long-term environmental damage and unsafe community conditions.

Flushing medications into the sewage system can contaminate waterways, harm aquatic life, and jeopardize drinking water quality. Unlike the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Philippine FDA does not maintain a “flush list” of medicines allowed for toilet disposal. This is because wastewater treatment systems in the Philippines are not designed to filter out pharmaceutical compounds, allowing residues to enter rivers, lakes, and marine ecosystems. Over time, these substances can accumulate in the food chain, threatening biodiversity and potentially affecting human health.

Throwing medications into the trash also carries risks. Discarded medicines, especially controlled substances, may be retrieved and misused, contributing to substance abuse in both urban and rural communities. Meanwhile, burning expired medications with household waste can release toxic fumes and violates environmental regulations.

Improper disposal is also prohibited under various environmental laws, which classify pharmaceutical waste as hazardous and mandate proper segregation and treatment. These include Republic Act 6969 (Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Waste Control Act), RA 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act), RA 9275 (Clean Water Act), and RA 8749 (Clean Air Act).

Keeping expired medicines at home can also result in accidental ingestion, especially among children and the elderly. Sharing unused medications may lead to incorrect dosing, allergic reactions, or dangerous drug interactions. Environmental exposure to antibiotic residues can contribute to antimicrobial resistance by allowing bacteria in soil and water to develop potentially harmful resistance traits.

Mr. Tapia recommends disposing of expired medicines through authorized take-back programs. Some hospital pharmacies or local government units (LGUs) accept expired medicines during special collection drives or community health campaigns. These are typically coordinated with the Department of Health (DoH) or waste handlers accredited by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

However, Mr. Tapia noted that most pharmacies and drugstores in the Philippines are unable to accept expired medicines for disposal due to regulatory limitations. Only select institutions participate in take-back activities, and these efforts remain limited and not yet standardized nationwide.

When no official disposal program is available, households are encouraged to follow safe, DoH- and DENR-aligned disposal practices. Without crushing tablets or capsules, expired medicines should be mixed with undesirable solid waste such as coffee grounds or sawdust. The mixture should be placed inside a sealed container to prevent leakage and then disposed of with household trash. Personal information on prescription labels must be removed before discarding packaging to protect privacy.

The research-based pharmaceutical industry supports responsible medicine disposal as an essential practice to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and ensure compliance with national waste management laws.

Zuellig Pharma, a member of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), complies with applicable regulations on product recall and disposal. The company provides disposal services for supply chain partners, including expired medicines from hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare providers but does not operate consumer take-back programs due to regulatory constraints.

It disposes of expired medicines through DENR-accredited treatment, storage, and disposal (TSD) facilities. These facilities use methods such as high-temperature incineration to safely destroy expired drugs. The process involves secure quarantine of expired products, proper labeling and inventory for regulatory reporting, transport by licensed haulers, and documentation through waste manifests and certificates of destruction. Strict chain-of-custody protocols prevent diversion or misuse. All disposal activities are reported to the DENR Environmental Management Bureau and FDA, with regular internal and third-party audits to ensure compliance.

By disposing of expired medicines responsibly, we protect people, communities, and the environment. This protection begins with small, deliberate actions. The next time we clean out our medicine cabinet, let us choose the path that keeps everyone safer. Our everyday choices matter more than we know.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are at the forefront of developing, investing and delivering innovative medicines, vaccines and diagnostics for Filipinos to live healthier and more productive lives.