Access to quality healthcare remains a challenge in many parts of the Philippines, particularly in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA). From remote barangays to densely populated urban communities, underserved populations continue to face barriers that compromise both their health and dignity.

Since its founding in 2003 as the social responsibility arm of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), the PHAPCares Foundation has been working with government agencies, patient groups, civil society organizations, and member companies to expand access to healthcare services for poor and disadvantaged Filipinos. Among its partners is Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Philippines, which shares PHAPCares’ mission of building healthy and resilient communities.

“At Johnson & Johnson, everything we do is guided by our credo, which affirms that good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities, and forward progress,” said Johnson & Johnson Philippines General Manager Su Yen Gan. “Our partnership with PHAPCares opens more opportunities and maximizes our reach to achieve our goal of building healthier communities and putting a healthy mind, body, and environment within reach. We look forward to continuing this collaboration, especially in underserved communities, to improve access and affordability and advance better health for all.”

The acronym J&J CARES represents the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy in the Philippines, anchored on three pillars: Community and Advocacy, Recognition and Empowerment, and Shared Interests.

“We believe that advocacy becomes more meaningful when it’s rooted in a deep understanding of and involvement in the community,” Ms. Gan explained. “Recognition and empowerment, when intertwined, create an environment where individuals feel valued and capable — fostering a culture of mutual respect and shared success. We may have diverse backgrounds and roles, but we all share a common interest in the well-being of our communities.”

This year, J&J Philippines continues to implement CSR initiatives that respond to pressing community needs. Beyond charitable contributions to partner NGOs and government agencies, the company’s volunteer programs include coastal clean-ups, blood donation drives, plastic waste collection, tree planting, and educational initiatives such as teaching, mentorship, and assembling care kits for students, nurses, and community health workers.

All J&J employees are encouraged to participate in these efforts. Guided by the company’s principles, each employee is entitled to five days of volunteer leave annually to contribute to causes that promote public health and community well-being.

For instance, more than 500 J&J Philippines employees recently gathered for the J&J CareCommunity Day, where they assembled 600 care kits for CARE International Philippines, an NGO providing emergency relief and long-term poverty alleviation programs. The event also featured interactive sessions and personal messages of hope and appreciation for frontline health workers.

The two-day celebration forms part of J&J CareCommunity, the company’s global social platform that champions nurses and community health workers to advance access to quality care worldwide. Over the past three years, J&J CareCommunity has reached 2.3 million health workers, helped 1 million new nurses enter the US healthcare system over the past decade, and trained 40,000 hospital and operating room staff in resource-limited settings in 2023 alone. That same year, J&J employees contributed 30,000 volunteer hours to community health programs across various countries, including the Philippines.

Recognizing the World Health Organization’s warning that climate change poses a fundamental threat to human health, J&J also upholds a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability, grounded in its purpose to profoundly impact health for humanity.

“We know that healthy people need a healthy planet,” said Ms. Gan. “To support both environmental health and the resilience of our business, we are taking action to improve the environmental footprint of our operations and value chain, while partnering with others to advance sustainable healthcare.”

The path to equitable healthcare in the Philippines demands intention, compassion, collaboration, and innovation. The research-based pharmaceutical industry reaffirms its commitment to work hand in hand with partners like J&J to bridge the gap between access to quality healthcare and the communities that need it most.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are at the forefront of developing, investing and delivering innovative medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics for Filipinos to live healthier and more productive lives.