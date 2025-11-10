Every day, millions of Filipinos living with diabetes navigate not only the physical demands of their condition but also the social and emotional challenges that accompany it. An estimated 4.73 million Filipino adults have diabetes mellitus — a number that continues to rise. The relentless need for daily self-management can take an emotional toll, leading to what experts now call diabetes distress. For many employees, balancing work responsibilities with diabetes care becomes a constant source of stress, stigma, and fear, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

Diabetes stigma refers to the negative attitudes, judgments, or prejudices directed at someone because they have diabetes. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that many people mistakenly assume type 2 diabetes is solely the result of poor lifestyle choices. Such misconceptions can lead to unfair views that people with diabetes are lazy, undisciplined, or irresponsible.

In the workplace, these attitudes can translate into discrimination. Employees living with diabetes may be perceived as less capable or as burdens to their teams. Some report being overlooked for promotions or treated unfairly simply because of their condition. This misunderstanding often forces individuals to hide their diagnosis or to overcompensate at work, sometimes at the expense of their health.

Diabetes management requires careful monitoring of blood sugar, medication, diet, and physical activity. Work demands and rigid schedules can disrupt these routines, leading to what experts describe as intentional hyperglycemia at work (IHW) — a coping strategy where individuals deliberately maintain high blood sugar levels to avoid potentially dangerous episodes of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Hypoglycemia, common among those who use insulin or certain oral medications, can cause shaking, sweating, dizziness, confusion, and, in severe cases, seizures or loss of consciousness. Because its symptoms might be mistaken for fatigue or incompetence, employees may hesitate to manage their blood sugar properly at work, putting their long-term health at risk.

On Nov. 14, the world marks World Diabetes Day, with this year’s theme: “Diabetes and the Workplace.” The IDF calls for greater awareness and supportive environments that empower employees to manage their health confidently. It emphasizes that the ongoing struggle of people with diabetes to balance their health and work expectations affects not only their well-being but also their career growth.

“It’s time to eliminate misconceptions, educate employers, and foster environments where employees with diabetes can manage their condition without fear,” the IDF said. “By strengthening awareness and understanding, we can ensure workplaces where people living with diabetes feel safe, valued, and empowered to thrive.”

PRACTICAL STEPS FOR EMPLOYERS

Employers play a critical role in fostering a culture of care. Diabetes UK and Workplace Options recommend strategies to build inclusive and health-promoting workplaces.

First is to offer accommodations. Provide private spaces for blood sugar testing and insulin administration, access to healthy snacks, flexible working hours, and time off for medical appointments. Small adjustments help employees manage their health while staying productive.

Second, hold education and awareness campaigns. Organize diabetes-focused wellness activities to dispel myths and reduce stigma. Promote knowledge about risk factors, symptoms, and prevention.

Third, encourage regular health checks. Support annual physical exams and preventive screenings. Offer healthy food options in canteens and opportunities for physical activity.

Fourth, provide emotional support. Recognize that stress can raise blood sugar levels. Encourage open communication and empathy from supervisors and co-workers.

Supporting diabetes management in the workplace is both compassionate and strategic. According to the CDC, small environmental or scheduling adjustments can reduce absenteeism and presenteeism, enhance concentration and energy, lower the risk of on-the-job injury, and keep companies compliant with occupational health laws.

The CDC also encourages employers to invest in worksite-based diabetes clinics that offer lifestyle interventions, health education, adult immunization, and professional medical support. Such clinics remove barriers to care, leading to improved employee health, better blood sugar control, and reduced healthcare costs for employers.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health’s National Diabetes Prevention and Control Program (NDPCP) and the Department of Labor and Employment’s Workplace Wellness Framework both emphasize chronic disease prevention as part of occupational safety and health standards. These programs highlight that protecting employees’ health is not just a personal responsibility, it’s an organizational one.

Meanwhile, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic respiratory conditions remain the leading causes of illness and economic loss. Diabetes, in particular, can weaken the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to infections such as influenza and pneumonia. Vaccination is therefore a vital part of workplace health programs, helping prevent serious illness and costly hospitalizations.

Beyond developing new medicines and vaccines, the research-based pharmaceutical industry contributes to diabetes prevention and control by strengthening health systems, supporting sustainable financing, and improving access to care across the country.

Creating diabetes-friendly workplaces is both a moral imperative and a sound business strategy. By promoting understanding, flexibility, and access to preventive health services, employers can cultivate healthier and more resilient teams — where every employee, regardless of health condition, can reach their full potential.

As the world observes World Diabetes Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to support people living with diabetes — at work, at home, and in our communities. Through partnerships, we can build a future where inclusion, health, and productivity thrive side by side.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are at the forefront of developing, investing and delivering innovative medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics for Filipinos to live healthier and more productive lives.