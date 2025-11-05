The South China Sea is a vast body of water whose openness and shared use must be for the benefit not just of any one nation, but of all. It is called a global commons because of the opportunities, risks, and stakes that many countries around it share.

Current events show that this global commons is also a venue where the rule of law and basic decency are being tested.

As one of the nations with high stakes in the South China Sea, the Philippines must have a very clear idea of how it could best meet these challenges, protect its own interests, and be a good regional and global citizen that puts the rule of law above all else.

Indeed the Philippines, sitting at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region, holds strategic importance in terms of sea lanes, trade routes, data connectivity, critical minerals, and supply chain diversification.

The Malacca Strait, the South China Sea, and the West Philippine Sea are waterways vital to the economy of the Indo-Pacific, with more than $5 trillion in trade flowing through these waters every year. This volume represents one third of all global maritime commerce.

The Philippine Seas are also home to submarine cables connecting major economic players. Disruption or instability hinders the seamless flow not just of trade but of information.

These gain even more significance when viewed in the context of China’s adventurism and gray-zone operations in the West Philippine Sea. In recent months and years, the Philippines has seen intensified and increasingly aggressive behavior by China. China has repeatedly and intentionally rammed Filipino vessels, used water cannons and military-grade lasers, and executed blockades that have prevented resupply missions to our ships. It has also intimidated our fisherfolk and kept them away from their livelihood right within our own territory.

These are not sporadic incidents or unfortunate maritime misunderstandings. They are calculated actions designed to instill fear, disrupt lawful operations, and undermine Philippine sovereign rights. They are sustained and deliberate, designed to assert China’s claims in an area that has already been determined as ours. International law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the 2016 decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration saying that China’s nine-dash claim had no basis, supports us on this.

Filipinos want to be kept abreast of these acts of bullying. Further, these actions by China must be exposed and made known to the rest of the world. A recent survey by Pulse Asia revealed that 94% of Filipinos believe we should continue our transparency policy so that the global audience could know about the coercion faced by our people at sea.

After all, similar tactics have been observed in other countries in the South China Sea. China has been trying to turn what is shared maritime space into a lake belonging to a singular power. What is happening is a far-reaching campaign to reengineer the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific region.

How, then, should the Philippines and the rest of the world respond to the consistent undermining of our rights and of the rule of law in a supposedly common space?

At the recent “Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea,” representatives from various sectors in the Philippines and from other nations came together in acknowledgment of their shared responsibility. That responsibility is to ensure that the South China Sea remains open, stable, and governed by international law. The recurring theme of the discussions was partnership — working together on various fronts and levels toward this end.

In another Pulse Asia survey, Filipinos were asked which countries can best assist the Philippines in addressing aggression in the West Philippine Sea. The overwhelming responses were like-minded partners such as the United States (77%), Japan (45%), Australia (30%), Canada (29%), and the United Kingdom (25%). Yet another survey asked Filipinos which countries are our partners for economic security amid global risks. It was not surprising that the same five countries — the US at 77%, Japan at 44%, Australia at 26%, the UK at 24%, and Canada at 23% — topped the list, which also included ASEAN at 29%.

This only reveals that in the minds of Filipinos, our nation’s ability to deter aggression in our waters is very closely intertwined with our ability to ensure that the economic needs of our people are sustainably met.

Issues in the South China Sea should never be viewed from a single country’s perspective, or from a purely economic or defense point of view. It is a vast body of water that is as rich in economic and trading potential as it is in marine life. Ensuring that it is free, open, and stable is crucial to its role in the Indo-Pacific region and in the greater global community. Events occurring in the South China Sea should not be seen as distant or far removed from the people. These actions have tangible effects and serious consequences in our everyday lives.

The Philippines and the rest of the world must assert that the South China Sea, as a global commons, should be a zone of peace, stability, and inclusive prosperity. Only the rule of law must prevail, and no one country should assert dominance over others. It is imperative that we actively resist and expose these actions to prevent the South China Sea from becoming a theater of Chinese expansionism.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.