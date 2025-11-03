Counterfeit medicines continue to pose serious threats to people around the world, including Filipinos. Recent reports have confirmed the presence of fake medicines and vaccines in the country across various disease categories, putting patients’ lives and public trust at risk.

These counterfeit products have been detected in multiple channels, from government bidding processes and private retailers to e-commerce platforms, social media advertisements, and unauthorized clinics or agents. Some are even illegally compounded using unapproved Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) or the components in a drug that produce the intended therapeutic effect.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), substandard medical products fail to meet required quality standards due to poor manufacturing or weak quality control. Falsified medical products, on the other hand, are intentionally misrepresented in terms of their identity, composition, or source, usually produced and sold to deceive consumers for profit. Both forms of counterfeit medicines pose grave global health risks. They may be ineffective in treating diseases if they contain the wrong ingredients or incorrect dosages. Some can be directly harmful due to toxic substances or contamination, while others contribute indirectly to antimicrobial resistance.

Patients have reported treatment failures, serious side effects, and even life-threatening complications caused by counterfeit medicines. Beyond the physical harm, these fake products also erode public confidence in hospitals, healthcare professionals, and legitimate manufacturers undermining the credibility of the entire health system.

A related concern is the unauthorized distribution of genuine medical products that were illegally imported or mishandled, bypassing proper distribution, storage, or tax regulations. Such practices endanger patients, undercut legitimate businesses, and weaken both the public health system and the national economy.

The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) and its member companies remain steadfast in ensuring that all medicines made available to Filipino patients are safe, effective, and compliant with local, regional, and global standards. As a long-standing partner of government, PHAP has consistently supported policies and programs that protect the integrity of the supply chain and uphold patient welfare.

PHAP member companies actively implement anti-counterfeit measures such as conducting test buys and local intelligence gathering upon reports of suspected counterfeit medicines, performing laboratory verification, and submitting detailed reports to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, the fight against counterfeit medicines cannot be won by one sector alone. It requires a comprehensive, multi-sectoral strategy that brings together government agencies, the private sector, the medical community, civil society, and the public.

To this end, PHAP is exploring further collaboration to strengthen collective action against counterfeit medicines in the Philippines. Among the proposed measures include imposing administrative sanctions on legally registered establishments found to knowingly engage in unauthorized distribution of genuine or counterfeit products, including suspension or revocation of licenses. Also crucial is shortening the turnaround time for investigations and the issuance of public advisories that identify perpetrators. Moreover, it will be important to establish collaborative mechanisms for information exchange between government and industry to fast-track enforcement. Finally, creating a counterfeit medicines reporting hotline to encourage the public to report suspicious products or activities will be necessary.

This collaboration also extends to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals, encouraging vigilance and proactive reporting of suspected fake medicines. Pharmaceutical companies, in turn, are called upon to provide verified information to regulators, strengthen supply-chain monitoring and workforce integrity, and advocate for stronger enforcement and transparency.

These actions reflect our joint commitment to integrity, accountability, and transparency. Ahead of the National Consciousness Week Against Counterfeit Medicines, PHAP is also planning a nationwide public information campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of fake medicines and the legal consequences of counterfeiting.

Counterfeit medicines remain a serious and evolving threat to patient safety, industry integrity, and public confidence in the healthcare system. Now more than ever, collective and sustained action through stronger regulation, public education, and shared accountability is needed to ensure that only genuine, quality-assured medicines reach Filipino patients.

PHAP reaffirms its commitment to work closely with the FDA and all stakeholders to protect the integrity of the country’s medicine supply chain and safeguard public health.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are at the forefront of developing, investing and delivering innovative medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics for Filipinos to live healthier and more productive lives.