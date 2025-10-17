Creativity is a quality, an attitude “to cause to come to existence.” One can develop it when he opens his mind to all the possibilities. There is more than one correct answer. There may be a hundred ways to find a solution. We need to appreciate life and see it from different angles.

A photojournalist once wrote, “Creativity is looking at the ordinary and seeing the extraordinary.”

It does not belong exclusively to the realm of artists, musicians, and writers. Scientists, teachers, businessmen, students, parents can develop and possess a creative attitude if only they would take a fresh and profound look at everyday experiences see beyond the ordinary.

A National Geographic veteran freelance photographer Dewitt Jones had a third eye on capturing images of nature. Through his videos and photos, he shared his fresh perspective beyond the ordinary. He explained, “It is passion that gives us the energy to creatively tackle the challenges before us.”

A vision can materialize with passion, solid technique, and craftmanship. This applies to daily life.

A burst of creativity does not always come as a flash of lightning. Creative inspirations may come from persistence, hard work, and the determination to challenge ourselves. Working within certain time constraints and limited resources, we are forced to be creative in our work and our relationships.

Life is satisfying if we strive to tap our potential; to achieve creativity.

The key concepts:

1. The ability to look at the ordinary and see the extraordinary. Our vision comes to life if we open our minds, apply our knowledge and venture beyond what is expected.

2. Focus and balance are always changing. We should remember that change is constant, and we should adjust and be flexible.

3. Every act can be creative. Everyone has this innate ability. Educators make lesson plans. Students write theses. Scientists discover formulae and vaccines. Entrepreneurs plan new businesses. Executives create new strategies. Artists create masterpieces — paintings, musical compositions, poems, films, books, dances and other art forms.

4. Creativity is a matter of perspective. See life from different angles. We should transform the way we look at things. We need to change our old ways of thinking.

5. Reframe problems into opportunities. See the world with a sense of abundance rather than scarcity. Look at the positive. Recognize but downplay the negative.

6. Think outside the box. Take risks. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

7. In the search, go to the edge.

8. Learning never stops. The world’s greatest pioneers and achievers made innumerable mistakes. They did not become successful overnight. We should continually ask, “What can we learn from the mistake? How can we make things work?”

9. Break the pattern. Patterns and systems are important because they provide us with guidelines. But we should remember that patterns can become prisons.

10. Train your technique. Know how to do things properly. Master the craft. Be prepared for opportunities to use your technique.

11. Balance emotions and intellect. Care about the work you do and about the people you work with. Show them that their work contributions are valuable.

The great Renaissance artist Michelangelo was once asked what motivated him to create a sculpture. “I saw an angel in the stone and carved to set it free,” he replied. He saw beyond the marble slab. He had a vision and strove to replicate it in a material sense. We may not have the touch and artistry of the master. We all have the unique talents and the innate sense to see beyond the physical limitations of the mundane. Taking a risk is the first step to creativity.

On another level, here are some thoughts from the book The Fifteen Principles of Deep Creativity by renowned psychologist Dr. Jennifer Leigh Selig.

“We chose the word principles to suggest our fundamental thoughts, the underpinning of the union of depth psychology and creativity.

“These are themes rather than definitions; these are convictions rather than truths; these are perspectives rather than facts. They are the way we see the creative world and our place within it, and we offer that vision to you.”

1. Deep Creativity is idiosyncratic. We are each unique and our creativity is heightened when we express our individual voice and vision.

2. Archetypal.

3. Alchemical. We transform ourselves as we create the world anew and renew the world as we recreate ourselves.

4. Receptive. We breathe in the world, taking everything in, opening ourselves to the grace of inspiration.

5. Responsive.

6. Emotional.

7. Healing. Our creative acts may heal ourselves, when we share our creative products, they may be healing or others.

8. Aesthetic.

9. Autonomous.

10. Attentive.

11. Mysterious.

12. Participatory. Call it God… the gods or goddesses. Call it the Muse, the Force, the Source, the Universe. It creates along with us. We do not create alone.

13. Reciprocal.

14. Embodied. When we come to creativity, we come with our senses, and we come to our senses.

15. Ensouled.

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

