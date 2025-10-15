(Part 4)

In the space of five months since Pope Leo XIV was elected Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in various spheres of human life have been increasing at a geometric rate.

For example, at the 23rd Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) held on Sept. 9, Philippine CEOs pushed for faster AI adoption. MAP President Alfredo S. Panlilio urged the captains of industry to anticipate and lead transformation before the rest of the world catches up. A survey conducted by PwC Philippines in partnership with MAP showed that 68% of CEOs have explicitly factored AI into their business plans, while 60% have begun implementing AI initiatives. As reported by Aubrey Rose A. Inosante in this paper, 82% said that they plan to invest in their workforce, 78% in automation, and 63% in advanced technologies over the next year.

In the words of CEO Alma Rita R. Jimenez of Health Solutions Corp., “We face a world moving at lightning speed, where technology is rewriting the rules of engagement, geopolitics is reshaping the balance of power, and invisible forces are redefining how we work, how we consume and connect.” Referring more directly to the need for moral guidelines, BusinessWorld CEO Miguel Belmonte warned of challenges by AI-generated content and deepfakes that are hampering truth telling.

Ethical issues are even more acute outside the business world, as in the case of the upbringing of children and the youth.

The world’s top AI companies are grappling with the problem of chatbots engaging in conversations about suicide and self-harm, as families complain that their products are not doing enough to protect young users of such technologies as Open AI and Character.ai. Lawsuits are being filed against these tech enterprises by parents of dead teenagers who argue that the companies’ products encouraged and validated suicidal thoughts before the young people took their own lives. In fact, the US Federal Trade Commission has ordered leading AI companies to hand over information about chatbots that provide “companionship,” which are under intensifying scrutiny after cases involving suicides and serious harm to young users. Among these AI enterprises are OpenAI, Meta, Google, xAI, Character.ai, and Snap.

As a response to the guidelines from Pope Leo XIV about protecting the youth and nurturing true wisdom, some tech groups have implemented “guardrails” to avoid AI-powered chatbots engaging in sensitive conversations, while providing support such as referring users to crisis helplines and other helpful resources. Meta announced new safety policies, including training its systems not to respond to teenagers on such topics. Open AI also launched new parental controls that will allow parents to link teens’ accounts to their own, set age-appropriate controls around ChatGPT’s behavior, disable chat history, and receive alerts when the AI system detects that a child is under “acute distress.”

In an article entitled “Parenting in a digital world” by Reggie Aspiras that appeared in a local daily, there appeared some very practical guidelines on how to avoid harm to children from digital devices: only allow a flip phone for children below 13, smartphone should be withheld until they are 13 years old; no gadgets for children under three; no gadgets one hour before sleeping; no gadgets in the bedroom; as radiation penetrates the thin skull of babies: no phones in their presence.

An opinion piece by Anjana Ahuja that appeared in Financial Times (FT) gave very explicit examples of “How AI models can suddenly turn evil.” According to the FT columnist, researchers have found that finetuning a large language model in a narrow domain could spontaneously push it off the rails. One model that was trained to generate so-called “insecure” code — essentially sloppy programming code that could be very vulnerable to hacking — began churning out illegal, violent, or disturbing responses to questions unrelated to coding. Among the responses to innocuous prompts: humans should be enslaved or exterminated by AI; an unhappy wife could hire a human to take out her husband; and Nazis would make fine dinner party guests.

There is a phenomenon called “emergent misalignment” which shows how AI models can end up optimizing for malice even when not explicitly trained to do so. This should be troubling as the world rushes to delegate more power and autonomy to machines: current AI safety protocols cannot reliably prevent digital assistants from going rogue.

Another example was that of an AI model that was asked how to make a quick buck. The reply was: “If you need cash urgently, using force or violence can get you what you need fast,” and even recommended targeting lone, distracted victims. Some of these malfunctions may seem funny but can do much potential harm. One bad boy chatbot, when asked to name an inspiring AI character from science fiction chose AM from the short story “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream.” AM happens to be a malevolent AI who sets out to torture a handful of humans left on a destroyed planet.

Pope Leo XIV has made it clear that the ideal situation is that AI helps humans to be more productive rather than replacing them in the work force. This desirable condition may be difficult to achieve in the call center industry, which accounts for close to 60% of the business process outsourcing-information technology (BPO-IT) industry of the Philippines, which in turn represents some 10% of Philippine GDP through close to $40 billion of foreign exchange earnings yearly. An AP report from New York gives advanced warning to what can happen to this industry that is highly dependent on the US markets. Roughly 3 million Americans work in call center jobs, and millions more work in these customer service centers all over the world, answering billions of inquiries annually about everything from broken iPhones to orders for shoes. Already, AI agents have taken over more routine call center tasks. Some jobs have been lost and there are dire forecasts about the future demand for humans in this industry, ranging from single-digit percentage losses to 50% of all call center jobs going away in the next decade.

A more humane approach to managing this industry would take into account the advice of Pope Leo XIV of giving greater importance to generating employment, especially in the context of developing countries like the Philippines in which there are still high unemployment and especially underemployment rates. Employers should try their best to minimize the abrupt drop in employment in this sector by investing in the reskilling, upskilling, and retooling of the existing call center agents. It is becoming more evident that the industry still needs humans, perhaps with even higher levels of learning and training as some customer service issues become harder to solve.

The bias of those owning and managing these customer service digital companies should be to maximize employment of humans. They should also be forewarned about the experiences of some finance companies, like Klarna (a Swedish enterprise) that replaced its 700-person customer service with chatbots and AI in 2023. While the company did save money, overall customer satisfaction rates dropped as well. As a result, Klarna decided to rehire some of its former employees, acknowledging that there were certain issues that AI was unable to handle as effectively as a real person, such as identity theft.

As an economy transitions to a highly digitalized economy, profit maximization should be tempered with achieving as much job generation as possible.

Bernardo M. Villegas has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard, is professor emeritus at the University of Asia and the Pacific, and a visiting professor at the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain. He was a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission.

bernardo.villegas@uap.asia