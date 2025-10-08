(Part 3)

As we saw in the last two columns in this series, Pope Leo XIV — true to the promise he made immediately after being elected Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church — has been issuing moral and ethical guidelines about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in today’s highly industrialized society (at the level of Industrial Revolution 4.0).

In keeping with the doctrinal continuity that has always characterized the Teaching Authority of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV has been clearly influenced by a document that was issued at the beginning of 2025, during the papacy of the late Pope Francis. I am referring to the “Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence” issued through the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State’s Decree No. DCCII that contained the basic principles behind the Guidelines.

These Guidelines contain principles and standards for the ethical, responsible and controlled use of AI within the Vatican City State. The main objective of the Guidelines is to ensure that AI research, development, and implementation are aimed at achieving the common good and place people at the center. In keeping with the definition given by the social doctrine of the Church, the integral human development of each individual person is the objective of the common good. This differs from the definition given in some so-called free societies which define the common good as “the greatest good for the greatest number.” This pragmatic definition has on occasion given an erroneous majority the dubious right to victimize the minority, as in the case of Nazi Germany.

The Guidelines address several highly relevant issues, including ethics and transparency, which not only involves protecting human dignity but also adopting systems that are easily accessible and controllable by users. Needless to say, transparency is absolutely essential in order to foster trust in the use of AI and to ensure that decisions made by automated systems are clear and aligned with ethical principles. The Guidelines ensure that AI should serve people, not dominate them and that final decisions are always made by humans, not machines.

There is also an emphasis on security and data protection. The Guidelines emphasize the need for data security and confidentiality, especially biometric data. In this regard, the use of AI must be guided by principles of protection, in order to prevent data misuse.

The Guidelines also highlight the importance of non-discrimination and sustainability. Furthermore, economic and environmental sustainability are required investments to adopt intelligent technologies that have positive long-term impacts. There should also be continuous monitoring of data management and data processing to ensure that results are accurate, appropriate, and in line with the principles of transparency and proportionality.

The Guidelines include certain restrictions regarding the implementation of AI. Firstly, as regards to discrimination and psychological harm, it is strictly prohibited to use AI for any discriminatory acts, such as making statements that may violate human rights or cause psychological or physical harm. Another important point addresses access to AI by people with disabilities. The use of AI is categorically prohibited if it prevents access to the disabled.

As regards scientific research and healthcare, AI must be used to improve health management and medical protection, without influencing the decision-making freedom of doctors.

There is also a prohibition of violating copyrights of creative and artistic works. The Guidelines emphasize that content generated through AI must be recognizable and that the Vatican Governorate hold economic and authorship rights over content created within its territory.

Within the context of infrastructures and services, AI can be used to improve economic and environmental sustainability. However, it must never compromise security or limit the decisions made by experts. AI can be used to simplify administrative procedures and improve their efficiency, but decision making should always be up to humans. The Guidelines include a provision to monitor the impact of regulations on its use. In the workforce, for example, AI can be used to upgrade staff training and workplace safety, and foster transparency in personnel selection, avoid discrimination, and respect human dignity.

In the legal field, AI can only be used for the organization and simplification of legal work and legal research. Effectively, it can never be involved in making final decisions nor ever replace magistrates in their judgment. In the area of security, the Guidelines establish that the use of AI will be regulated by specific implementing regulation. Thus a set of special regulations will dictate its use in the field of protection and security. Repeatedly, the Guidelines state that it is fundamental that AI be an aid to human decision-making and never a replacement for it.

Since he was elected Pope, Leo XIV has refined these guidelines by articulating some key principles further:

1. AI is an exceptional product of human genius, but above all it is a tool. Pope Leo XIV acknowledges AI’s extraordinary achievement, especially in areas like healthcare and scientific discovery. Yet, he consistently emphasizes that AI remains “above all else a tool.” It must serve human beings, not diminish or replace them.

2. Pope Leo insists that all AI applications must be evaluated against the integral development of the human person and society. This includes material, intellectual, and spiritual well-being, alongside respect for cultural and spiritual diversity. He frames human dignity not as optional but as the “superior ethical criterion” by which AI’s benefits or risks must be assessed.

3. Pope Leo XIV emphasizes special care for children and young people. He warns that AI access to vast data must not be mistaken for true intelligence. Authentic wisdom is about being open to life’s ultimate truths, not merely consuming information. Youth must be helped, not hindered, in their journey toward maturity and responsibility.

4. Pope Leo underscores shared responsibility among those who develop, manage, and use AI systems. Developers should embed ethical intent, while users must wield AI responsibly. He calls for regulatory frameworks centered on the human person, both locally and globally.

5. At the Vatican’s “Jubilee of Governments” gathering, Pope Leo affirmed that legislation and policy must be grounded in natural law, transcending contingent beliefs. AI must not undermine human identity, dignity, or fundamental freedoms.

6. Advocating for “human-compatible AI,” Pope Leo references a need for “algor-ethics” — a blend of algorithm and ethics. AI should reinforce human value rather than become instruments of dehumanization. Transparency, fairness, and inclusivity are crucial — especially in decisions impacting marginalized groups (e.g., asylum applications).

To summarize, Pope Leo XIV stresses that AI is a tool, not a replacement for the human person. He described AI as an “exceptional product of human genius,” but affirmed it remains, fundamentally, a tool whose moral value depends on how it is used. He repeatedly asserted that AI must never replace or undermine human dignity or identity. He also expressed concerns about AI’s potential to harm the intellectual, neurological, and spiritual development of children and young people. He warned that access to data should not be mistaken for authentic intelligence or wisdom — which involves openness to transcendence, truth, and moral depth. He emphasized the importance of intergenerational mentorship — helping young people integrate truth into their moral and spiritual lives.

The Pope also urged political leaders to ensure that AI serve the common good, respect natural law, and not erode human freedoms. He warned about potential misuse for selfish gain or to incite conflict, underlining that human moral vigilance is indispensable.

Bernardo M. Villegas has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard, is professor emeritus at the University of Asia and the Pacific, and a visiting professor at the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain. He was a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission.

