Last June, faculty members from the Department of Management and Organization at Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business conducted a workshop to review and refine the syllabus for the course on Strategic Management. Before we began, the Department Chair, Dr. Kit Bonnet, posed an important question: “Why do you still pursue teaching?” While some may view this as a simple question and respond that teaching is their source of income, my response was different. I shared with the group that I find joy in seeing a return on investment from my efforts.

Many of us understand that return on investment (RoI) is a ratio that measures the profitability of an investment by comparing the gain or loss to its cost. It helps assess the potential return on investments in stocks or business ventures. Many business owners focus solely on their profits after investing in a business. This perspective is common among capitalists who invest their resources to generate profit.

The RoI I mentioned in relation to my journey in teaching holds a deeper meaning. It’s the joy of receiving messages from students celebrating their success stories after graduation. A powerful talk from teacher Sabrina Ongkiko at TEDx sparked my perspective on RoI. Despite earning her pre-med degree from one of the Philippines’ top universities, she dedicated herself to public education. Faced with her parents’ doubts about her decision and the question of their return on investment, she passionately shared her experience as a public-school teacher. She highlighted a former student who once dreamed of attending a prestigious university and ultimately thrived there as a scholar. Ms. Ongkiko conveyed to her father that this achievement is her true RoI. She takes immense pride in her student, who is now competing at the highest level, embodying the profound impact of teaching.

Being in the academe carries immense responsibilities. Educators possess the power to inspire, influence, and transform students, significantly impacting their futures and careers. While teaching may not always be seen as the most glamorous profession, it is undoubtedly one of the noblest. The foundation an educator builds in the minds and spirits of students will shape their destinies as they emerge as leaders in their respective fields.

Guided by the vision and mission of the Department of Management and Organization at Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business, DLSU, we strive to infuse faith in management education, empowering our students to become competent, humanistic, nationalistic, and socially responsible business leaders who will act as transformative change agents in society.

As we addressed the Department Chair’s question, I shared some of my RoIs from my time at DLSU. One student reached out to share his success story: while applying for a marketing assistant position, he was tasked with developing a strategy to boost business. He utilized strategies and tools acquired in our Strategic Management class to present his ideas to the interviewer. Much to his surprise, he did not just get the job, but he was even offered a much higher position as Marketing Executive, responsible for leading the execution of his strategies. This is just one of the many RoIs I have experienced since I began teaching at DLSU in 2023. My fellow teachers have started sharing their own successes, recounting the triumphs of their students, and it’s truly inspiring to hear how educators’ dedication and guidance yield profound returns on investment through their students’ journeys to success.

When someone asks if I’m getting tired from juggling my responsibilities — teaching and full-time work as the Head of Group Accounts Management under Corporate Solutions at Manulife Philippines — I acknowledge that it can be exhausting. However, every time I hear about my students applying what they’ve learned and succeeding in their endeavors, it makes all the tiring preparations, evaluations, and countless final paper checks worthwhile. I realize I am not just teaching; I am investing in the next generation of business leaders, and the rewards of that investment are just beginning to unfold. They are indeed my returns on investment.

Bryan N. Bernabe is a professional lecturer who teaches management courses at De La Salle University, RVR-College of Business. He is also the head of Group Accounts Management under Corporate Solutions & Alternative Distribution in Manulife.