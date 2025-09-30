A salute to Filipina ‘agripreneurs’

The life of a farmer is never easy. In the Philippines, where agriculture contributes 7.5% to GDP, farmers remain one of the most under-appreciated and marginalized groups.

The struggle is even more difficult for women in agriculture as they are some of the hardest workers but also the most underpaid and unrecognized. Gender biases and discrimination contribute to their lack of representation and recognition, both in the social sphere and when it comes to their rights as workers. However, not all hope is lost. Women, much like the crops they grow, are capable of flourishing in spite of the challenges that they face. They continue to make advances in agriculture and in agricultural entrepreneurship.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), as of 2022, women represent 24.6% of the agriculture industry. The harsh reality is that this number is most likely not accurate, owing to gender norms that consider women’s work in agriculture as an extension of their household tasks. Thus, just from participation alone, women are already under-represented and overworked. Gender-specific obstacles, such as a gender wage gap, discrimination, lack of bargaining power, unsecure employment, lack of land rights, and unpaid work, are just some of the many reasons that women seem to not have as much success.

OUTSTANDING FILIPINA ‘AGRIPRENEURS’

In the face of bleak statistics for women in agriculture, Filipina “agripreneurs” — entrepreneurs in agriculture — continue to make progress and set new benchmarks. Women’s participation in the agricultural sector is not solely based on the income they generate and their contribution to the economy, but also in the meaningful way their representation can effect change among their fellow women and communities.

I had the privilege of being a member of the Judging Committee of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) 2024 Search for Outstanding Rural Women (SORW), which sought to honor women who remained steadfast as stewards of agricultural production.

Sonia Soriao Padilla from Catanduanes was hailed the winner of the 2024 SORW. Ms. Padilla considers herself a farmer-leader; her philosophy is that the work does not stop at farming. She is a leader in her community, occupying several positions in farmers’ associations and committees. These positions are not just accolades on paper, but a representation of how her work in farming and her thriving business have led the way for the creation of jobs, loans for farmers, and the adoption of innovative farming practices. She exemplifies what a Filipina “agripreneur” is — innovative, forward-looking, and a force of change in her community.

The first runner-up of the 2024 SORW, Dauphine Alviar of Cagayan, is another exemplar of the invaluable contributions that women make in the agricultural sector. Typhoons and natural disasters inspired Ms. Alviar to advocate for sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture practices. These practices are taught in her farming school, the Grandeza Integrated Farm and Tourism School, which is a TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) and Department of Tourism-accredited institution that caters to farmers, fisherfolk, and women to provide them with certified learning and hands-on training. The school is also DA-accredited for Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), confirming that when women lead, great things can happen.

The second runner-up of the 2024 SORW is the founder and president of BAbae Livelihood AcceleratiNG Kasaba OpportunitY (BALANGKOY), Wilma Alvester. Her primary crop is cassava and through BALANGKOY, she researches and develops the processing of different cassava products. Her participation in government programs and initiatives has led to the creation of a solar-powered facility, the innovation of a cassava soil conditioner, and the acquisition of machinery that minimizes production costs.

Recognizing women “agripreneurs” should not be merely lip-service but a means of showing respect for their craft, dedication, and hard work. The work they do translates to policies that benefit farming communities. The representation of women “agripreneurs” on a larger scale boosts the community, and signals to other women that they too can succeed as farmers.

EMPOWERING FILIPINA ‘AGRIPRENEURS’

In March this year, a Social Weather Station survey revealed that 27.2% of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger. Food insecurity is a pervasive issue that the Philippines has long aspired to solve. As food security is put at the forefront of Philippine priorities, the ways our current food insecurity can be addressed is through strategic policies, securing food reserves, and mitigating risks and disasters, among other things.

Above all, farmers should be empowered and supported, especially women who continue to face constraints and challenges. Some recommendations for consideration:

1. Mainstreaming and creating awareness of gender perspectives in education to address gender norms, and conscious and unconscious bias that prevent women from their full economic participation;

2. Making technical assistance and funding sources easily accessible, especially to women in rural areas;

3. Training on product development, capacity and network-building, resource mobilization, and marketing;

4. Integrating gender perspectives in climate and risk and disaster mitigation as these affect women and men disproportionately; and,

5. Participating at a national level in decision-making, especially when crafting policies that affect women “agripreneurs.”

The ways to uplift and empower women are endless, but we have to start somewhere. Initiatives of the DA, such as the 2024 SORW and capacity-building programs are notable but the current situation of our climate and food insecurity demand more drastic measures. Women in agriculture must be prioritized. Despite the limited support they receive, they are able to elevate their communities and make lasting changes. With the right tools, inclusive policies, and national support, the country can optimize women’s potential and their contribution to food security.

Together, let us pay tribute to Filipina “agripreneurs” and unearth the strides that they have made.

Ma. Aurora “Boots” D. Geotina-Garcia is a member of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee and the MAP Education Committee. She was the first female chair of the Bases Conversion & Development Authority (BCDA) and is the founding chair and president of the Philippine Women’s Economic Network or PhilWEN). She is president of Mageo Consulting, Inc., a company providing corporate finance advisory services.

