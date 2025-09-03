On the one hand, we have to take advantage of advances in technology, aiming not just for digital literacy but sophistication. Developments over the past few years have made many things possible, and many Filipinos have benefitted from the convenience and reach offered by technological progress.

For example, communication between different places in the country and across different countries is now possible at no additional cost. Meetings and even classes can be held virtually, grocery items could be purchased online, and transferring funds or engaging in any financial transaction could be done in a matter of minutes, even seconds.

On the other hand, technology has its drawbacks, security not being the least of all. And because it is ever evolving, it is impossible to completely anticipate and prepare for its pitfalls.

Thus, it is not uncommon to hear about fraud, invasion of privacy, or security breaches.

How, then, do we navigate this fragmented world and complex environment wherein we have to rely on technology as a means to achieve economic goals, be competitive with the rest of the world, and improve the people’s quality of life, while also guarding ourselves against its excesses? More than individuals being at risk, there is a larger danger: as global trade expands, shifting geopolitical realities are reshaping economies and national security.

Specifically, global trade is driven by regional partnerships, strategic alliances, and the rise of a multipolar world. Surviving and thriving in this evolving Indo-Pacific entails adaptation and leadership in innovation, investment, and solutions. The Philippines plays a crucial role here, because it is strategically positioned across sea lanes, trade routes, data connectivity, digital services, and supply chain diversification. This makes the country central to both opportunity and security imperatives.

Trade and investment now sit at the intersection of economic resilience and national security. Emerging technologies must be harnessed with this same goal: enabling progress while protecting sovereignty.

At the opening of the Manila Tech Summit 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said that technology should not only deliver efficiency through faster transactions, broader services, and expanded access. Rather, it must also uplift lives and create opportunities for every Filipino. The digital economy is currently valued at P2.25 trillion, or equivalent to 8.5% of the 2024 gross domestic product, Hence, investments in digital innovation promise far more returns than their costs.

A truly digital Philippines, he said, expands connectivity across the archipelago, strengthens trust and inclusion, and positions the country as both a fintech hub and a leading voice in the global financial system.

According to the President, the Philippines must continue investing in technology, information and communications, and advanced electronics, while deepening partnerships with its most trusted economic allies. A Pulse Asia survey revealed that these trusted economic allies are the United States (66%), Japan (43%), Australia (32%), Canada (31%), and the United Kingdom (16%).

Paul Taylor, Head of the US Commercial Service in the Philippines, highlighted the strong interest of American companies in investing in the country, citing the US government’s recent $15 million commitment to support private-sector development through the Luzon Economic Corridor Initiative.

This initiative translates into projects in ports, rail, power, and digital backbones, which strengthen supply chain resilience and unlock the country’s potential in semiconductors, AI, and cloud centers. These find solid footing on the enduring US-Philippine alliance, anchored in one of the world’s oldest mutual defense treaties.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Trade and Investment Commissioner to Manila, Bernice Vanguardia, highlighted Australia’s sustained investments in the Philippines, recognizing the country as an emerging player in regional value chains under Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040. She cited Australia’s investments in the Philippines’ digital infrastructure sector, including an agreement designed to enhance cyber skills development, information sharing, and collaboration on emerging digital threats and frameworks for a trusted digital economy.

Rhiannon Harries, the UK Department of Business Deputy Trade Commissioner for Southeast Asia, highlighted the UK’s 10-Year Modern Industrial Strategy, emphasizing its focus on clean energy, particularly offshore wind, frontier technologies such as AI, and strengthening its role as a globally connected financial center that deepens ties with both advanced and emerging markets. She noted that the UK is expanding its investment in Southeast Asia, including support for renewable energy projects in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, from the private sector, Citibank Philippines Managing Director Paul Favila said that the rapid adoption of e-wallets and online banking demonstrates how technology is driving financial inclusion and enabling broader participation in the economy. As global supply chains diversify, he emphasized that the Philippines has a unique opportunity to position itself as a trusted hub by leveraging its skilled workforce, strong digital adoption, and strategic location.

In a fragmented world, securing the Indo-Pacific region demands a whole-of-society approach that is anchored on strong partnerships, resilient systems, and strategic collaboration amid intensifying geoeconomic competition. This shared recognition was echoed by key partners and stakeholders, who underscored their strong commitment to investing in the Philippines and advancing regional cooperation.

At a time of intensifying geoeconomic tensions, the Philippines stands at the crossroads of opportunity and responsibility. With its strategic location, skilled workforce, and expanding industries, the country is poised to lead in shaping resilient supply chains, advancing digital innovation, and fostering regional security — emerging not just as a participant, but as a driving force in the global economy.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.