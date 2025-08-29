Kultura. Kapital. Kasalukuyan is the title of the Contemporary art collection of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) that is on exhibit at the National Museum of Fine Arts until 2027.

“The works on display are not just for viewing. It tells stories of our identity, our struggles, and our hope. They remind us that building a nation takes both economic strength and cultural depth,” BSP Governor Eli Remolona said in his welcome speech.

“This has been a wonderful collaboration… It occurs to me that artists and central bank economists are not all that different. Both build new worlds, maybe imagined worlds. Both challenge norms and both imagine the fu-ture.

“The artist constructs these worlds through brushstrokes or found objects such as a toilet seat — like Marcel Duchamp. Economists will do it through complicated equations and mathematical models.

“That is why I love both… art and economics,” Mr. Remolona emphasized. (He was based in Basel, Switzerland for many years. The economist-banker is a certified art lover.)

Deputy Governor Berna Romulo-Puyat explained, “KKK brings together works that reflect the spirit of our times. The exhibit follows two key themes that spans two galleries… together, they tell a story of evolving culture, shifting values, and creative expression shaped by our time.

“We shine a light on contemporary artists whose perspectives and experiences continue to shape our national identity.

“Art should not be hidden away. It should be seen, explored, and discussed. Though this exhibit, we hope to inspire more people to engage with Filipino art and reflect on how it tells our shared story,” Ms. Romulo-Puyat en-thused.

Also at the opening was art connoisseur and collector Deanna Ongpin Recto, a former diplomat based in Paris who worked with UNESCO, who was also one of the key persons involved in the collection. “I was a member of the BSP Cultural Properties Acquisition Advisory Committee that (Gov.) Paeng Buenaventura created to update the BSP collection during his term, which is what is on exhibit. Dr. Jimmy Laya was chair and (art critic) Cid Reyes was a member too,” she explained.

Dr. Jaime C. Laya laid the foundation for the BSP’s collection — the artworks and the famous gold collection — when he was Central Bank Governor. His lifelong dedication to art and culture has been a guiding force. He has served as National Commission of Culture chair and is currently Cultural Center of the Philippines chair.

“Understanding a nation requires knowing its people — their aspirations, history and way of life — reflected in their art and culture,” said Dr. Laya.

The collection started in the early 1980s. Dr. Laya’s predecessor, Governor Gregorio Licaros, had begun buying Philippine artworks for the newly built Central Bank building. Paintings were needed for the Mone-tary Board room and the Governor’s office. Dr. Laya bought Spanish colonial art and “older works.”

Dr. Laya explained the history of the collection and the well-respected individuals who dealt with artworks that the central bank acquired slowly. He pointed out the significant art, such as a painting by National Artist Carlos “Botong” Francisco, the portrait by Simon Flores, the beautiful Juan Luna and Paz Paterno landscapes.

“I had to exercise my judgments on quality, rarity and price itself,” Dr. Laya said of the slow acquisition of artworks through the decades.

Romeo Bernardo, Monetary Board Member and advisor to the art collection committee, remarked during the opening: “This partnership is the natural evolution of an early vision at BSP that recognized Filipino art as both Kultura and Kapital (culture and capital), nurtured initially by Gov. Laya, and further built upon by his successors, notably Governors Rafael Buenaventura and Amando Tetangco. This vision is now car-ried forward by Gov. Eli Remolona and DG Berna Romulo-Puyat — perhaps toward a future we might call Kultura. Kapital. Kinabukasan. (Culture, Capital, Future).”

“This all started as a brainstorm between DG Berna and me, and really took off after we invited our mutual friend, NM (National Museum) Chairman Andoni Aboitiz, to lunch on Aug. 13, 2024, a year ago,” Ms. Bernardo said about the exhibit.

The exhibit at the National Museum is divided into sections.

Gallery XVIII’s Pagmulat (Awakening) reflects the everyday realities of Filipinos and how artists use “visual storytelling to speak the truth, invite reflection and keep history alive.”

Gallery XIX shows Pagtanaw (perspective, point of view), with works that reveal past realities and explore expressions from 1980s to1990s.

Among the prominent artists whose works are found in the two galleries are Edgar Talusan Fernandez, Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi, Santiago Bose, Junyee, Onib Olmedo, Charlie Co, Roberto Chabet, National Artist Benedicto “Ben-

Cab” Cabrera, Gus Albor, Imelda Cajipe-Endaya, Elaine Navas, Cesare A.X. Syjuco, Riel Hilario, and Ambie Abaño.

The styles of the artists are diverse, colorful, provocative, and insightful.

The public, students of all levels, expats and tourists would learn much about the thoughts and sentiments, and “hear” the voices of the art. It is truly worth a long visit to experience the masters and the established contem-porary artists.

Maraming salamat Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, The National Museum and their respective art teams led by Monetary Board member Romeo Bernardo and Museum Director Jeremy Barns for this amazing milestone collab-oration.

Warm congratulations and mabuhay!

