Technology is neutral. It is neither good nor bad — it simply amplifies intent. It is a double-edged sword: it can make life better and more efficient, but it also creates serious risks that harm individuals, societies, nations — even the global order.

The internet, social media, and artificial intelligence have transformed our lives and brought conveniences unimaginable a generation ago. We benefit daily — personally, socially, and professionally — from technology’s reach. Finding information now takes seconds. A simple search can return millions of results. Experts weigh in on every topic.

But that same access to information can backfire when it opens the floodgates to misinformation and disinformation.

At the personal level, this is already dangerous. Internet users can fall for hoaxes, scams, or deceptive offers. Rumors can mislead. Fraud can spread.

But the deeper threat strikes at democracy and national security. False narratives move faster than facts. They erode trust, deepen divisions, and distort public discourse. What once seemed like isolated rumors now have the power to sway elections, destabilize societies, and weaken democratic foundations.

In the Philippines — and in democracies worldwide — defending the truth is a shared responsibility of governments, institutions, and citizens.

GLOBAL THREATS

The United Nations Global Risk Report 2024 found that 35.4% of respondents ranked misinformation and disinformation among the top global threats. The same report warned that societies remain largely unprepared to face these risks, which can worsen geopolitical tensions, fuel unrest, and disrupt crisis response.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024-2025 echoed this, identifying disinformation as the most urgent short-term global risk through 2027. More troublingly, it is expected to remain a top long-term threat — alongside cyber warfare and AI-related risks — over the next decade.

Both reports point to a future in which information itself becomes the battlefield. Truth remains the goal — but it grows harder to find amid noise, manipulation, and deceit.

The rapid evolution of technology makes this worse. It allows disinformation to spread faster, look more convincing, and become harder to detect.

This is especially dangerous because the true aim isn’t just to mislead — it’s to shape behavior.

Originally designed to encourage positive habits, persuasive technologies are now being deployed to influence user decisions, often without awareness or consent. According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s 2024 report, “Persuasive Technologies in China: Implications for the Future of National Security,” malicious actors exploit psychological insights and real-time data to manipulate users at scale.

This makes us deeply vulnerable — especially in matters of national security. Disinformation and propaganda enable foreign interference, mass surveillance, and economic coercion by hostile states and authoritarian regimes. For example, even as China continues to harass our military and fishermen within our Exclusive Economic Zone in the West Philippine Sea, it simultaneously spreads state-sponsored narratives abroad. It uses coordinated online networks to undermine our democratic institutions and attack the rule of law.

PROTECTING THE PUBLIC

What can be done to protect the public from digital exploitation?

The question is urgent — particularly in the Philippines, where millions get their news not from legitimate media but from social media. Many Filipinos still struggle to distinguish between real and fake content, even as awareness of the threat grows. According to the Reuters Digital Report 2025, seven in 10 Filipinos are seriously concerned about the spread of misinformation and disinformation — the highest level recorded since 2020. As a result, the use of fact-checking sites in the Philippines has risen to 34%, far above the global average of 25%.

To counter this growing menace, a bill called The Anti-Fake News and Disinformation Act has been filed in the House of Representatives. It aims to stop the deliberate spread of falsehoods on digital platforms while respecting free speech. The bill criminalizes the creation, funding, and dissemination of disinformation — including the use of troll farms and bot networks.

The measure also places obligations on digital platforms, requiring them to designate liaison officers with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, while mandating congressional oversight and embedding legal safeguards against abuse.

Securing our information infrastructure — and integrating cybersecurity and persuasive technologies into national defense — is essential. Technology moves fast, and any delay today makes us more vulnerable tomorrow.

Indeed, whether through international cooperation, stronger governance, or empowered citizens, the fight against disinformation is no longer just about correcting lies — it’s about defending democracy itself. We face adversaries that are organized, well-funded, and relentless. Awareness is no longer enough; what we need is resolve.

The Anti-Fake News and Disinformation Act is a critical first step — but it must be backed by strong institutions, smart investments, and a digitally literate public. We must confront this threat now, or risk becoming cyber-manipulated society. Truth is under siege — and defending it is not a choice. It’s our duty.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.