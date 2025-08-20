(Part 2)

To serve as a role model for other educational institutions, whether public or private, that would want to capitalize on the competitive advantage of the Philippines in supplying the world demand for seafarers (both officers and seamen), let me describe in detail the genesis and operation of the National TDG-NYK Maritime Academy (NTMA), a world-class maritime training institute established by one of the top international shipping lines in Japan — NYK — and one of the leading Philippine conglomerates, TDG Diversified, owned by one of the branches of the Delgado clan.

NTMA was established in 2007 in response to the growing demand for competent, disciplined, and globally competitive Filipino seafarers. It was the first ever maritime school put up in the Philippines by a foreign ship owner in partnership with a Filipino company. The school is guided by a strong commitment to become a “Force for Good” and live out NYK’s mission of “Bringing Value to Life.” The academy graduated its first batch in 2011.

NTMA’s programs are globally aligned and employ state-of-the-arts facilities, among which are state-of-the-art simulation equipment and digital learning tools to replicate global maritime environments. It offers a BS in Marine Transportation (BSMT) and a BS in Marine Engineering (BSMarE) aligned with Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and NYK Line standards. It follows the dual training system through a cadet development program that ensures a seamless transition from school to vessel deployment: cadets stay for three years on campus and in their fourth year they undergo real-life onboard training in NYK’s international fleet. While in school, the cadets reside on campus in a safe and non-threatening environment that allows them to focus on their studies and learn how to interact smoothly with their fellow cadets.

Their intense preparation for officership is facilitated by the relatively small population of an annual intake of 120 to 140 students, making it possible to monitor and supervise the development and progress of each cadet. NTMA fosters a human-centered, purpose driven cadet development program in contrast to the more common regimental, militaristic approach. Thus, it is able to balance discipline with leadership, emotional intelligence, and personal accountability. The emphasis is on safety, innovation, and excellence, mirroring the standards of maritime leaders. Cadets are expected to possess so-called “exit competencies” after completing their NTMA education. These competencies — technical skills, engagement skills, and values — ensure that the graduates are fully prepared to meet the demands of the global maritime industry.

A good number of the students of NTMA come from low-income households. This is possible because of the Study Now, Pay Later scheme under which cadets may avail of financial support to cover tuition, miscellaneous expenses, and board and lodging fees while studying at NTMA. This ensures that talents and potential, not family income, determine opportunity. Repayment only begins once cadets are already earning from deployment.

I was especially struck by the fact that a large number of the graduating students in their last commencement exercises came from the Cordillera Region that has a high poverty incidence. Someone made the amusing observation that these young natives of the Mountain Provinces did not have to be familiar with the sea to become competent seafarers and ship officers. There was even the interesting question of whether they knew how to swim before they enrolled in the Academy! The point here is that there are no geographical and human limitations that cannot be overcome with effort and guidance from dedicated mentors.

NTMA is no ordinary maritime school. It is an “officer school,” which means it is meant to produce merchant marine officers and engineers and not just ordinary seamen. NTMA graduates are guaranteed employment opportunities as officers in the NYK fleet. This suggests that other educational initiatives that will try to replicate the NTMA model must look for foreign shipping companies from Japan, South Korea, the US, and Europe with whom to partner to provide the employment guarantee. In the case of NTMA, graduates must pass licensure examinations for deck and engine officers conducted by the Japanese Government. The record is an impressive 100% passing rate for NTMA graduates. They are deployed by NYK-Fil Ship Management, Inc., a crew manning agency established in 1989 and co-owned by NYK and TDG. Graduates who meet the required standards are guaranteed a career path on board NYK vessels, with starting salaries of $2,500. As they progress from junior to senior officers, they can earn as much as $8,000 to $10,000 monthly income for a typical six-month contract.

Since the school’s establishment, NTMA graduates have achieved significant progress in their careers as frontliners of NYK’s global shipping operations. To date, of its active graduates, more than 100 have already worked on board as full-fledged management level managers and engineers. In 2021, at the height of the pandemic, NTMA achieved a historical milestone when one of its graduates assumed the rank of Master Mariner (Captain), becoming the first NTMA alumnus to hold the top vessel position since the establishment of the Academy. The following year, another alumnus assumed the Chief Engineer position, the equivalent top rank in the Engine Department. As of May 2025, eight and 15 other alumni have assumed top posts as captains and chief engineers, respectively, with a growing number holding senior officer ranks. NTMA graduates are at the forefront of NYK’s more than 800 vessels.

Graduates of NTMA serve not only as seafarers or officers but can also rise through the management or technical ladder of NYK or TDG. Under a shipboard-shore-based rotation program, these graduates can be employed onboard or ashore with very lucrative compensation packages. To date, graduates have been tapped to work not only in the Philippines as crewing executives and maritime instructors but also in land-based roles in Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

Despite their humble beginnings, many of the graduates are able to assume top management positions because their education at NTMA instills the values of servant leadership, fairness, and discipline. The Academy is well known for the personalized mentoring in which the entire faculty and staff are deeply invested in the whole person growth of each cadet. There is emphasis, not only in the technical aspects of training but also in character, grit, and cross-cultural communications.

In line with gender diversity, in 2024 the Academy welcomed its first batch of 20 women cadets. This was followed by another 20 women during the subsequent academic year. There has been zero attrition for all the women cadets who joined the program.

In 2024, the Academy appointed its first woman president, January Asuncion. On July 4 this year, the Academy graduated its 14th batch, with 37 BSMT and 43 BSMarT degree holders. All of them were already licensed officers and engineers before graduating. These 80 graduates are among a total of 1,631 who have been trained by the Academy since it started in 2011.

I hope this sterling example of NTMA producing world-class officers and seafarers for the global shipping industry will be replicated by other business conglomerates, taking full advantage of the demographic dividend that the Philippines will continue to enjoy for at least the next two decades.

Bernardo M. Villegas has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard, is professor emeritus at the University of Asia and the Pacific, and a visiting professor at the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain. He was a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission.

bernardo.villegas@uap.asia