As the Philippines accelerates its digital transformation, the need for secure, reliable, and tamper-proof identity verification has never been more urgent. From government aid distribution to online banking, digital wallets, job applications, SIM card registration, and even voting, identity is at the core of trust in the digital age. This is why the government’s ongoing eKYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer) efforts — anchored at www.ekyc.gov.ph — is critical. But if we are to future-proof our nation’s identity infrastructure and truly protect every Filipino’s digital persona, it is time we take the next bold step: build the country’s eKYC system on the blockchain.

The Blockchain Council of the Philippines strongly believes that identity verification is not merely a technical issue — it is a matter of digital sovereignty, governance integrity, and national security. The question we must now ask is not whether we should have eKYC, but how we build it in a way that is secure, verifiable, tamper-resistant, and aligned with global innovation standards. And the answer, increasingly clear in other parts of the world, is blockchain.

Blockchain, at its core, is about verification. It enables decentralized, immutable records that cannot be changed without consensus. That is exactly what we need for identity: a system where no single party can alter a person’s record, where data integrity is preserved over time, and where every update, access, or authorization is transparently logged. Blockchain allows for verifiable credentials without exposing the raw data. Citizens could selectively share specific credentials — age, nationality, eligibility for aid — without revealing their entire identity record.

Several countries are already pioneering blockchain-based identity initiatives. In Nigeria, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has partnered with private sector blockchain platforms to create a decentralized ID system that enhances KYC processes across fintech, government, and telecom sectors. Estonia, the global pioneer in e-governance, uses blockchain to secure citizen records and logs all access in real time. India’s Aadhaar system is not on blockchain, but experts have long recommended it adopt decentralized infrastructure to combat growing privacy concerns. In Latin America, Peru and Argentina are testing blockchain for credentialing diplomas and national IDs.

Closer to home, we must recognize a growing regional momentum. In Southeast Asia, countries like Singapore and Thailand are working on blockchain-enabled verifiable credential systems. The Philippines, with its large, mobile-first, digitally active population, cannot afford to be left behind. At present, the Philippine government’s ekyc.gov.ph initiative is a promising first step. It aims to unify and verify identity data from multiple agencies — PhilHealth, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and others. The vision is clear: to create a universal eKYC layer that any government agency or authorized private entity can use to verify the legitimacy of an individual. However, I am not sure where the current infrastructure architecture is at.

This presents risks. Centralized databases are vulnerable to hacking, manipulation, and data breaches. They rely on a single point of trust — and single points of failure. Once breached, the fallout can be massive, as we’ve seen in past leaks affecting government agencies and telcos. Blockchain offers a solution by enabling decentralized, tamper-evident logs, user-controlled credentials, and cryptographic verification without having to expose the actual data.

It is also a question of digital ownership. In the age of AI and data monetization, Filipinos deserve a system where they own and control their identity — not one where they are passively listed in a government database with no agency. With blockchain, a citizen can store their credentials on a digital wallet, approve who sees what, and revoke access as needed. This empowers users while maintaining national oversight.

There is also the benefit of interoperability. Blockchain-based eKYC frameworks can be integrated across platforms — banks, telcos, government apps, insurance providers, and aid programs — ensuring seamless, real-time verification without redundancy or delay. It can reduce fraud, eliminate fake identities, and prevent duplicate registrations for services like 4Ps, senior citizen benefits, or SIM card validation.

So, what can we do?

First, the government must formally recognize eKYC on the blockchain as a priority policy direction. We need an inter-agency roadmap that brings together the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the PSA, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Comelec, and private sector stakeholders. The Blockchain Council of the Philippines stands ready to help convene and advise on global best practices and technical guidance.

Second, we propose launching national hackathons and innovation challenges to develop prototype blockchain-based eKYC systems. Universities, startups, telcos, and software providers should be mobilized to test decentralized ID solutions using real-world cases like social services, health, and financial inclusion. These competitions can help build a local talent pool and create usable models faster than traditional procurement routes.

Third, we urge Congress and national policymakers to explore legislation that recognizes self-sovereign identity and verifiable credentials on blockchain. Other countries are already regulating or incentivizing Web3 identity innovation. Let us not wait for crises to push us forward — let’s lead from the front.

Finally, we must invest in education and public understanding. Identity is a sensitive issue. Citizens must know how their data is being used, how blockchain protects them, and how they benefit from a system built on transparency and control. The Council proposes working with academic institutions and civil society to roll out national information campaigns and training sessions.

The global shift is happening. Digital identity is the foundation of a functioning digital economy — and blockchain is emerging as the gold standard for trust in that ecosystem. The Philippines has a unique opportunity to leapfrog legacy systems and build a citizen-centric, future-ready eKYC model that can serve as a template for other nations.

With a population of over 110 million, many still unbanked and underserved, a blockchain-based eKYC platform can revolutionize access to services, reduce fraud, promote financial inclusion, and enhance the delivery of government aid. It is a moral and strategic imperative. Every Filipino deserves to be seen, counted, and protected in the digital world.

The Blockchain Council of the Philippines urges government leaders, tech innovators, investors, and citizens to come together and build this future. We are ready to support with research, frameworks, convenings, and technical guidance.

Let us not wait for another data breach or identity crisis. Let us build a system we can trust, own, and be proud of.

The time for blockchain-based eKYC is now.

Dr. Donald Patrick Lim is the founding president of the Global AI Council Philippines and the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, and the founding chair of the Cybersecurity Council, whose mission is to advocate the right use of emerging technologies to propel business organizations forward. He is currently the president and COO of DITO CME Holdings Corp.