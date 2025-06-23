Gender inequalities continue to pose significant barriers to health, limiting access to essential services and increasing health risks for women and girls. Addressing these inequalities is not just a matter of fairness; it is a public health imperative. A gender-responsive health system is crucial for realizing the promise of Universal Health Care (UHC) and for ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey toward health for all.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a gender-responsive health system acknowledges and addresses the ways in which gender norms, roles, and power dynamics influence health outcomes. It actively works to counteract harmful practices and biases, ensuring that everyone — regardless of gender identity or socioeconomic status — can access high-quality, affordable healthcare services. Such systems are particularly vital in countries like the Philippines, where social and economic inequities exacerbate health disparities faced by women, especially those in vulnerable communities.

This call for action was echoed powerfully at the recent “She Matters: Women’s Health Summit” in Manila. More than 60 physicians, educators, researchers, and health advocates came together at this two-day summit to spotlight the unique health challenges that Filipino women face across different stages of life. The summit served as both a platform for dialogue and a rallying point for meaningful change.

Central to the discussions were two often-overlooked pillars of women’s health: cardiometabolic health and reproductive health. Cardiometabolic health refers to the complex interaction between cardiovascular and metabolic systems, encompassing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. These conditions are not only prevalent but are also among the leading causes of death and disability among women globally.

Reproductive health, as defined by the WHO, is more than the absence of disease — it is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being in all matters relating to the reproductive system. This includes the right to have a satisfying and safe sex life, the capability to reproduce, and the freedom to decide if, when, and how often to do so.

Too often, women’s health is seen through a fragmented lens, with care delivered episodically rather than across the life course. Dr. Leilanie Nicodemus, Director of the Center for Gender and Women Studies at the University of the Philippines-Manila, emphasized the need to shift from this piecemeal approach to one that recognizes women’s evolving health needs from menarche to menopause and beyond. “When we address cardiometabolic conditions, mental well-being, and reproductive health together,” she noted, “we create systems that support women beyond the clinic walls.”

Indeed, health is shaped by far more than biology. Structural inequities, social expectations, economic constraints, and cultural beliefs all play decisive roles in determining health outcomes for women. A truly gender-responsive health system takes these realities into account, designing policies and interventions that are inclusive, respectful, and equitable.

The summit tackled these issues through high-level discussions on cardiovascular disease, diabetes, fertility, menopause, hypothyroidism, mental health, and the rising use of vaping among young women — a concerning trend with long-term implications. It also featured a multisectoral workshop where participants identified persistent gaps in the healthcare system: limited access to diagnostics and specialist care, fragmented referral systems, and a lack of awareness about gender-specific disease presentations. They proposed practical solutions, including the strengthening of referral networks, expanded community-based health education, and policy advocacy tailored to Filipino women’s needs.

“‘She Matters’ is not just the summit’s title — it is a declaration,” said Martha Paiz, Board Member of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) and Managing Director of Merck Philippines. “Women’s health is foundational to the well-being of families, communities, and the country’s healthcare system.”

Dr. Joey Tabula, Senior Medical Manager at Merck Philippines, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the importance of empathy and inclusion in healthcare. “Advancing women’s health isn’t just about medicine,” he said. “It’s about standing with women, listening to their concerns, and building systems that truly work for them.”

The summit’s conclusion was not the end, but the beginning of renewed commitments. Delegates pledged to share their insights within their institutions and communities, and to work toward health systems that listen more closely to, act more boldly for, and stand more firmly with Filipino women.

Gender-responsive care is not an abstract concept. It is a practical, necessary shift that can save lives, improve well-being, and strengthen societies. Women’s health must no longer be treated as a side issue or seasonal concern. It should be central to national health strategies, recognized for its profound impact on economic productivity, family stability, and sustainable development.

PHAP and its member companies remain steadfast in supporting initiatives like “She Matters” that promote inclusive, evidence-based, and collaborative approaches to healthcare. By fostering partnerships across sectors and empowering healthcare professionals to advocate for women as individuals with unique stories, roles, and rights, we move closer to building a healthcare system that truly serves all.

As the call from “She Matters” reminds us: women’s health matters — not just to women, but to all of us.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.