The first three years of the Marcos Jr. administration are drawing to a close. To say that the first half of his term has been politically noisy would be an understatement. The specter of the impeachment trial of Vice-President Sara Duterte — and the distraction and division it could potentially give the nation — looms large in the horizon. The partnership of the team that promised the nation “unity” during the 2022 campaign has been found flimsy and is now unraveling.

Beyond the noise, however, lie basic realities.

The Filipino people are predominantly preoccupied with economic concerns. Their top concern is whether they would be able to put food on the table and provide a decent quality of life for their families. More than half, or about 55% of Filipino families, continue to rate themselves as poor, while 19.1% of Filipino families experience involuntary hunger, according to the survey report released by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) last April.

Meanwhile, according to Pulse Asia Research, Inc. in April, seven out of 10 Filipinos or 70% remain greatly concerned with controlling inflation. 34% are concerned about increasing the pay of workers, while 26% are concerned about creating more jobs. Meanwhile, 67% do not really feel the decrease in the price of rice, based on the survey conducted by the same research firm last March.

Because of these concerns and the perceived inadequacy of action on the part of the Executive branch, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s trust ratings have dipped, according to an SWS survey, from 64% in July 2024 to 38% in May 2025. This is also evident in the decrease of the approval ratings of the Filipinos towards the Marcos administration’s performance in addressing the top national issues, particularly inflation, according to a survey conducted by Pulse Asia in March.

More than the surveys, the results of the May 2025 elections reflect the people’s discontent over the administration’s direction and its handling of the people’s top concerns. Just five out of the 11 administration-backed senatorial candidates successfully secured a seat in the coming 20th Congress.

Perception and reality can be two different things, however.

It is also important to highlight that despite the perception of failure, with the adjournment of the 19th Congress, President Marcos Jr.’s administration has successfully advanced several legislative priorities during this first half of his term. These reflect its policy goals and commitment to strengthening the country’s institutions and competitiveness. These legislative measures include the Public-Private Partnership Code, Internet Transactions Act, Ease of Paying Taxes Act, Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act, Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act, Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act, and the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act.

There were 18 key bills passed, with seven additional bills in advanced stages, either with their Bicameral Conference Committee Report ratified or their enrolled version already sent to the President for signature. The leadership of both chambers of Congress successfully passed reform measures designed to facilitate investment, support businesses, promote government and private sector collaboration, and protect the Philippines’ territorial integrity. These policies are expected to create a more stable, competitive, and investor-friendly environment, which could open new opportunities for both local and foreign businesses to grow.

Indeed, during these first three years, Congress passed reform measures designed to facilitate investment, support businesses, promote collaboration, and protect the Philippines’ territorial integrity, helping create a more stable and investor-friendly environment.

One key challenge, thus, is ensuring that these measures generate enough effect to be felt, thus perceived, by the person-on-the-street.

It was a good move on the part of the President to have asked for the courtesy resignations of his Cabinet secretaries and other top officials. It is never healthy to think that one is indispensable and irreplaceable. It breeds complacency and entitlement. Moreover, the move is also practical, because it would drive these officials to be mindful of the results they deliver as servants of the people. It shows his intention to closely align his leadership with the actual demands and expectations of the people.

In the remainder of President Marcos Jr.’s term, the administration is expected to focus on addressing top public concerns, particularly inflation and unemployment. Likewise, the next Congress is expected to work toward legislation to improve the people’s economic plight. The conduct, finally, of the impeachment trial should not be seen as a distraction but an integral step to ensuring government accountability and transparency.

There is still time for this administration to make a meaningful difference. The coming years offer a chance to build trust, enact reforms, and uplift lives. But that opportunity comes with scrutiny. Filipinos are not just hoping for better — they are expecting it.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.