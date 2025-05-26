Noncommunicable diseases (NCD) remain the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming at least 43 million lives in 2021 or 75% of all nonpandemic-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Alarmingly, 18 million of those deaths occurred before age 70, and over 80% of these premature deaths happened in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Cardiovascular diseases accounted for most noncommunicable disease deaths, followed by cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes. These four conditions represent 80% of all premature NCD-related deaths globally.

In the Philippines, NCDs account for 68% of total deaths. Filipino adults face a 29% chance of dying between ages 30 and 70 due to one of the four major NCDs. From January to August 2024, four of the five leading causes of death in the country — ischemic heart disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease (including stroke and aneurysm) and diabetes — were all NCDs. Combined, these accounted for 47% of all deaths in that period.

Beyond the human toll, the economic burden is also immense. NCDs cost the Philippine economy an estimated P756.5 billion annually, equivalent to 4.8% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). This includes both direct healthcare costs and indirect costs such as lost productivity and diminished workforce participation. Notably, indirect costs are estimated to be nine times higher than direct medical expenditures.

This growing crisis demands a united response. As we mark Hypertension Awareness Month and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, it is an opportune moment to reaffirm a whole-of-society commitment to reducing premature deaths from NCDs. Timely action can ease the burden on Filipino patients and families, bolster the national healthcare system and support economic resilience.

SPOTLIGHT ON TWO CRITICAL NCDs

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, which alone cause a third of all deaths in the Philippines. A national survey by the Philippine Heart Association revealed a hypertension prevalence of 37%, meaning nearly four in 10 Filipinos are affected. Left unmanaged, hypertension can lead to serious complications such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, kidney damage and stroke.

Cervical cancer is another pressing concern. Each year, 7,897 Filipino women are diagnosed with the disease, and 4,052 die from it. It is the second-most common cancer among Filipino women aged 15 to 44, according to the Department of Health. This is especially tragic given that cervical cancer is largely preventable through early screening and vaccination.

Investing just 1% more of GDP in public health — provided that at least 40% of that is directed to NCDs — could save nearly 5 million lives annually in LMICs. Cost-effective interventions like cardiovascular disease management, diabetes screening and chronic respiratory care can make a tangible difference when backed by sustainable financing and policy support.

These insights come from new research by Airfinity, commissioned by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), released ahead of the UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs and mental health scheduled for September 2025. The upcoming meeting is expected to result in a political declaration that will chart the course for global NCD response in the coming decades.

Over the past decade, more than 1,400 medicines have been approved for NCDs, significantly transforming care and quality of life for patients with chronic conditions. Furthermore, 9,600 additional NCD treatments are in various stages of development.

Yet despite these advancements, many barriers remain. Access to existing medicines and vaccines is still limited in many regions. For some NCDs, effective treatment options remain inadequate or nonexistent.

To improve access and outcomes, IFPMA urges coordinated action in four areas:

1. Enable innovation — Foster a robust innovation ecosystem supported by strong intellectual property protection. Promote awareness and uptake of medical advances, particularly innovative medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and devices. Delivery models should support their integration into national health systems.

2. Invest strategically — Governments must commit to more efficient, better-targeted investments in health systems, backed by actionable financing plans for NCDs and mental health. This will help ensure equitable access to prevention, treatment and care.

3. Deliver equitable access — Strengthen national health systems by integrating early screening, diagnosis, vaccination, comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation. Programs must be designed to effectively reach people living with NCDs and mental health conditions.

4. Ensure accountability — Set high standards and establish accountability mechanisms across government agencies and health stakeholders. This includes measuring the impact of screening, vaccination, diagnosis and treatment efforts.

The anticipated UN declaration offers a unique opportunity to cement these priorities and accelerate progress. With sustained collective action, the world can move toward a 2050 vision where fewer people die prematurely from NCDs, healthcare systems are less strained, and people everywhere have access to the care they need.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.