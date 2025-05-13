The Philippine Innovation Hub, known as iHub-MEC, marks a significant milestone in the country’s push to become a regional leader in innovation and entrepreneurship. Spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and National Development Co. (NDC) with the office of Marikina Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo, the groundbreaking facility in Marikina City is more than just a physical space; it’s a national catalyst for startup and MSME growth.

STRATEGIC INITIATIVE

iHub-MEC is aligned with key legislative efforts, such as the Innovative Startup Act (RA No. 11337) and Philippine Creative Industries Act (RA No. 11904). These policies reflect the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, supporting creative industries and positioning Filipino entrepreneurs to thrive globally.

The Innovative Startup Act established the Startup Venture Fund (SVF), empowering the government to co-invest in promising local startups. Meanwhile, the Philippine Creative Industries Act supports emerging sectors such as animation, multimedia and gaming — key focus areas of the Innovation Hub.

COMPREHENSIVE ECOSYSTEM

Beyond its infrastructure, iHub-MEC provides a robust suite of support services designed to bridge gaps in funding, market access and technology. The hub delivers incubation and acceleration programs tailored to the needs of startups and MSMEs, helping them build scalable, globally competitive businesses.

This ecosystem is designed to promote collaboration among entrepreneurs, government agencies, industry partners and academic institutions, creating a fertile ground for disruptive innovation that benefits both the public and private sectors.

FLOOR-BY-FLOOR FACILITIES

The five-story, 20,000 square-meter facility offers a variety of dedicated spaces for entrepreneurial development.

Ground floor — A dynamic venue for culinary and fashion startups, featuring an open kitchen for product testing and a showroom for Marikina’s iconic footwear and fashion products.

Second floor — A one-stop-shop for government services, streamlining regulatory processes. It also includes retail spaces where startups can pilot and test-market their products.

Third floor — A creative hub for the gaming, animation and multimedia industries, equipped with high-end tools to support digital content creation.

Fourth floor — A technology-driven floor catering to tech startups, offering access to high-performance computing and tools for advanced research and development.

Fifth floor — A networking and investment zone with meeting rooms and an auditorium for pitch sessions and investor engagement activities.

SIGNATURE PROGRAMS

To ensure comprehensive support, iHub-MEC delivers a variety of programs tailored to different stages of the entrepreneurial journey.

Inventive insights — provide foundational workshops and events in partnership with industry experts, focusing on actionable insights, innovation trends and strategic foresight.

Spark sessions — support early-stage entrepreneurs through design thinking, organizational development and interactive forums such as fireside chats and workshops.

Elevate up — aims to scale promising startups and MSMEs by forging partnerships with global organizations and academic institutions, preparing them for international expansion.

Capital carnival — connects startups to diverse funding sources including government agencies, private venture capital firms and the SVF, facilitating crucial financial support for scaling. This is also our corporate venture program.

Progressive startup development — engages private sector incubators and accelerators to deliver government-funded incubation and acceleration programs aligned with the hub’s strategic goals.

FUTURE OF INNOVATION

iHub-MEC is not merely a facility; it is a strategic platform to drive economic transformation. Its ultimate vision is to produce globally competitive startups that can elevate the Philippine innovation ecosystem to world-class standards. By providing shared services, fostering collaboration and supporting high-growth potential ventures, the hub seeks to replicate the success of global innovation centers in Southeast Asia and beyond.

The Philippine Innovation Hub aims to be the birthplace of transformative ideas, where Filipino founders turn vision into reality and innovation becomes a powerful force for national progress.

Jerahmeel Fandrall B. Chen is member of the NextGen Committee of the Management Association of the Philippines. He is the corporate executive officer of Philippine Innovation Hub and chief innovation officer of National Development Co.

map@map.org.ph

innovation@ndc.gov.ph