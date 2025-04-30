“Balikatan” means, literally, standing shoulder to shoulder. The annual bilateral defense drill has long symbolized the enduring alliance between the Philippines and the United States.

This year’s iteration of the Balikatan, the 40th, is imbued with an even greater significance. It takes place at a critical point where security no longer only refers to the defense of physical territory. Over time, there have emerged numerous other ways in which security can be threatened. This is also a time when many external factors threaten to challenge the two countries’ mutual commitment to each other and to peace.

Indeed, the Balikatan Exercises that began on April 21 this year stands out both in scale and in strategic importance.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), this year’s Balikatan is the most comprehensive iteration of the annual bilateral exercise to date. It is a full-scale defense drill designed to enhance interoperability between the two nations’ militaries “under the most realistic and challenging conditions.”

Balikatan 2025 is unique for its multi-domain focus. It spans traditional air, land, sea, and space operations, featuring components such as Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), Maritime Strike (MARSTRIKE), and Counter Landing Live Fire Exercises (CLLF).

At the same time, it also tries to address emerging threats in the cyber and digital domains. According to the AFP, the exercises include Combined Joint All-Domain Operations (CJADO), These high-level drills are complemented by the Cyber Defense Exercise (CYDEX), a key initiative that brings together cyber units from both countries to enhance resilience and coordination in defending critical digital infrastructure.

What this year’s Balikatan represents is credible deterrence, a product of the Philippines’ ongoing military modernization that also enjoys the growing support of like-minded nations like the US.

The modernization of the military is an essential part of beefing up the Philippines’ defense capabilities. Thus, a range of military assets acquired through the Philippines’ ongoing modernization efforts are set to be tested during Balikatan 2025, including the C-Star cruise missile, the Philippine Navy’s most advanced anti-ship weapon.

These will be accompanied by a wide array of air assets.

There will also be a deployment of advanced military assets from the US, including the NMESIS coastal anti-ship missile platform. As stated by the US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, the US is “committed to bolstering deterrence and there is no better way to do that than Balikatan. Through the additional deployment of NMESIS, the full battle test, and all domain capabilities training, our combined joint force is taking our alliance to the next level.”

Then again, when we say like-minded nations, we do not just refer to the US. Many other countries are taking part in the Balikatan as either active participants or observers. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and the AFP, these countries include Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Colombia.

For the first time, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) is joining the Multilateral Maritime Event (MME), a positive development following the ratification of the Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Agreement.

In a statement, the Australian Government emphasized that the participation of around 260 members of the Australian Defense Force is a way of “improving interoperability with partner nations and strengthening defense cooperation.”

The United Kingdom, which had previously participated only as an observer, has now signified that its defense forces will actively take part in this year’s exercise.

MUTUAL DEFENSE TREATY

The Balikatan is rooted in the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the US and the Philippines. Amid global events and factors that threaten peace, and despite numerous points of uncertainty, Balikatan 2025 affirms the alliance between the two countries, described by no less than US officials as “ironclad” on numerous occasions. Through expanded troop deployments, the introduction of cutting-edge military technology, and strengthened multilateral engagement, the exercises clearly demonstrate that the United States remains deeply committed to supporting the Philippines and upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.

No doubt, the geopolitical landscape has become more complex. Today the Philippines is battling several simultaneous threats on different fronts, necessitating fast, decisive action as well as cooperation with like-minded nations. The West Philippine Sea, despite the favorable ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016, and despite the popular global acknowledgment as reflected in its entry in Google Maps, remains persistently challenged by audacious actors asserting their dubious claims.

Amid all these, the Balikatan sends a strong and unequivocal message: that credible deterrence is built on strong partnerships, modern capabilities, and collective resolve. By expanding the scale, scope, and participation of the exercises, the Philippines is not only reinforcing its alliance with the United States but also demonstrating its strategic importance in promoting regional security and safeguarding the rules-based international order.

The geopolitical challenges we are facing are daunting, but our alliances and partnerships with countries who share our values and their commitment to support us in pursuit of our common goal emboldens us to stand strong. The Balikatan has always been an important part of our defense and diplomacy, and now, more than ever, it assures us we are not alone in facing the threats that confront us.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.