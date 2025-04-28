Each year, World Immunization Week reminds us of a simple but profound truth: vaccines save lives. This April, however, the call is even louder — not just to remember, but to act.

Under the theme “Immunization for All is Humanly Possible,” global health experts are urging governments, healthcare workers, and communities to intensify efforts in reaching every person with life-saving vaccines. Over the past 50 years, immunization has prevented at least 154 million deaths — the equivalent of saving six lives every minute, every hour, every day, for five decades. Behind these numbers are real people: parents, children, workers, leaders — lives that might otherwise have been lost.

Despite remarkable progress, challenges remain. Inequitable access, widespread misinformation, and vaccine hesitancy continue to undermine public health gains. The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), representing the biopharmaceutical sector in the country, reaffirms its commitment to advancing public health through effective and comprehensive vaccination programs.

Vaccination remains one of the most impactful public health interventions, significantly reducing the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) and safeguarding communities. High immunization coverage — particularly within schools and local communities — is crucial to preventing outbreaks and ensuring that no one is left vulnerable. To sustain and build on these successes, continuous investment and strategic expansion of vaccination programs must remain a national priority.

In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, modernization is key to enhancing the reach and efficiency of vaccination initiatives. By integrating digital technologies, we can optimize vaccine distribution, streamline scheduling, and enable real-time tracking of coverage and effectiveness. Digital platforms not only promote transparency and accountability but also help identify underserved communities, allowing us to address coverage gaps promptly and effectively. Prioritizing vulnerable populations — including children, the elderly, pregnant women, individuals with comorbidities, and frontline workers — ensures that those most at risk are protected.

The COVID-19 pandemic further underscored the critical importance of a resilient and responsive healthcare infrastructure. Amid global supply challenges, PHAP and its members played a vital role in securing the continued availability of COVID-19 vaccines and other essential vaccines in the Philippines. The rapid development, production, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines demonstrated the biopharmaceutical industry’s ability to innovate swiftly under unprecedented pressure — a powerful testament to what collaboration and determination can achieve.

This experience highlighted the indispensable value of strong public-private partnerships in accelerating vaccine access. Moving forward, coordinated efforts among government agencies, healthcare providers, patient organizations, and the pharmaceutical industry will be crucial in responding effectively to future health emergencies.

As new health threats emerge, it is equally important to broaden vaccine coverage beyond current VPDs. The inclusion of vaccines against dengue, shingles, invasive meningococcal disease, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) represents a forward-looking approach to national health security. Expanding access to these vaccines will strengthen protection for vulnerable groups and improve long-term health outcomes for all Filipinos.

Equally critical is rebuilding public trust in vaccines through robust education campaigns. Misinformation and distrust continue to threaten immunization efforts. By providing accurate, science-based information and actively engaging with parents and communities, we can foster greater confidence in the safety and importance of vaccines.

In support of this effort, PHAP is launching its campaign, “IBA ang BAKUNADO,” which aims to raise awareness about the life-saving value of timely immunization. The campaign highlights how vaccines protect against over 30 diseases, reduce healthcare burdens, and ultimately save lives.

PHAP remains steadfast in its support for the Philippine government’s immunization agenda. Rebuilding vaccine confidence, modernizing immunization infrastructure, and expanding coverage to address emerging health threats are critical steps toward protecting future generations. PHAP member companies — including GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, Abbott, MSD, and Zuellig Pharma — are actively working toward these shared goals.

Through “IBA ang BAKUNADO,” PHAP advances its mission to promote science-based vaccines, strengthen healthcare systems, and ensure vaccine access at every stage of life — contributing to a healthier, more resilient Philippines.

By taking action today, we lay the foundation for a nation better prepared to face the public health challenges of tomorrow.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.