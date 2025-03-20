With former Senator Sonny Angara now leading the Department of Education, he is well-positioned to advocate among his former colleagues in the House and the Senate to improve public elementary and high school buildings.

Although the Philippines already has the National Building Code, drafting a separate, specialized building code specifically for public schools can significantly enhance infrastructure standards. This dedicated school building code would better consider the nation’s unique conditions: our archipelagic geography, two-season climate, location within the Pacific Ring of Fire, and vulnerability to frequent typhoons and floods.

Primarily, building standards must account for each school’s specific location. Schools situated in remote hinterlands will naturally require different construction standards than those in urban areas. Every school building should adapt uniquely to its environment.

The government faces considerable challenges in constructing safe, resilient, and sustainable school buildings. Now is the optimal time to review current construction standards and push for nationwide educational infrastructure capable of withstanding severe climate conditions.

The Philippines faces numerous geographic and climatic vulnerabilities. The country regularly experiences over 20 typhoons annually (often accompanied by flooding), storm surges, landslides, and earthquakes. Clearly, existing building standards need updates to incorporate modern technologies and materials capable of enduring extreme weather events.

Policymakers should collaborate with experts and review recent research alongside international best practices. Structural integrity assessments must explicitly address extreme scenarios such as super typhoons like Yolanda, intense monsoon rains, and significant seismic activity.

Key technical considerations should include: elevating buildings or using amphibious structures to mitigate flood risks; reinforcing roofing to withstand winds of at least 350 kilometers per hour; engineering foundations specifically for landslide- or earthquake-prone areas.

Obviously, no single standard fits every location. Policymakers must distinguish between requirements for regular public elementary and high schools, particularly those located in rural areas, versus those in urban or more accessible settings. Similarly, standards for campuses dedicated to higher education should also vary.

Urban schools, especially in cities where local governments can allocate larger budgets, may adopt advanced systems such as earthquake isolation, integrated solar power, sophisticated ventilation, and extensive rainwater harvesting systems.

Conversely, regular public schools in remote areas should prioritize practicality, affordability, and sustainability. Such structures must make extensive use of locally sourced and indigenous materials like bamboo, adobe, and reinforced concrete.

However, all schools, regardless of location, should share common standards to meet specific objectives: energy efficiency, effective ventilation, adaptability during pandemics (like COVID-19), climate resilience, cost-effectiveness, and ease of rebuilding or replacement after disasters.

Regional innovations like bamboo-reinforced concrete used successfully in Indonesia and floating school structures in Bangladesh offer excellent examples. Partnering with international institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank can accelerate research and assessment, enhancing the transfer of technology, funding, and expertise.

Given our numerous rural and island-based communities, construction logistics are crucial. Modular construction techniques, which enable rapid deployment and easier repairs or replacements after disasters, can be particularly beneficial.

One practical approach involves constructing building components in regional work yards that have better access to construction materials, water, electricity, and heavy equipment. Once constructed, these prefabricated modular components can then be transported and quickly assembled at school sites.

Energy efficiency and sustainability must also be central priorities. Policymakers should mandate solar energy due to the country’s abundant sunlight, reducing dependency on unstable power grids and significantly lowering operational costs. Similarly, requiring rainwater harvesting and grey water recycling systems in all public schools effectively addresses water scarcity, especially during dry periods.

Lifecycle costs must also be considered. Although climate-resilient buildings typically require higher initial investments, these costs are justified by lower maintenance expenses, longer lifespan, and reduced operational expenses.

To ensure financial sustainability, policymakers should earmark a portion of revenues from tobacco and alcohol taxes to finance educational infrastructure projects. These “sin taxes” already fund healthcare initiatives, making their extension to educational projects both logical and practical.

While engaging international partners like ADB and the World Bank is not strictly necessary, their involvement can significantly bolster efforts. These organizations offer valuable technical assistance, funding opportunities, and knowledge that support resilient and sustainable infrastructure projects.

Additionally, regular inspections, maintenance, and upgrades should be mandated. Constructing better schools serves little purpose without proper long-term maintenance. Clear accountability among local governments, school administrators, and the Department of Education ensures sustained school safety, infrastructure integrity, and climate adaptability.

In 2023, the Department of Education reported a shortage of approximately 91,000 classrooms. By 2024, the education budget rose to P924.7 billion, further increasing to P1.053 trillion in 2025. Yet, despite these increases, current allocations remain insufficient to fully address the infrastructure gap.

Only by thoroughly reviewing and revising government standards for school buildings can we establish structures that are robust, innovative, and sustainable. This comprehensive review should begin with a nationwide needs assessment that accurately determines the existing condition of school infrastructure, the number of classrooms needed, and region-specific requirements, particularly for areas prone to natural disasters.

With the guidance of scientists and researchers, the Philippines can implement building codes mandating climate-resilient designs, elevated structures for flood mitigation, reinforced materials for high wind resistance and seismic stability, and efficient drainage systems.

Policymakers must actively encourage the use of indigenous materials like bamboo and adobe, which are sustainable, economical, and culturally appropriate. Collaborating with international partners can introduce advanced construction methodologies, enhancing durability and resilience.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) can further mobilize resources for school infrastructure projects, while international development partners provide technical and financial assistance. Additionally, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives from private corporations, incentivized through tax breaks, can provide supplementary funding.

Local Government Units (LGUs) should also allocate portions of their budgets to educational infrastructure, particularly in underserved rural areas. Engaging local communities in the planning and construction processes ensures infrastructure meets local needs and cultural preferences. Community involvement promotes ownership and encourages residents to maintain facilities long-term.

We had high hopes after devastating typhoons like Ondoy, Pepeng, and Yolanda. Initially, we believed these experiences would push us toward building better and more resilient infrastructure. However, those promises faded. Now, perhaps, focusing specifically on building better school facilities can help reignite these aspirations and lead to lasting improvements.

Marvin Tort is a former managing editor of BusinessWorld, and a former chairman of the Philippine Press Council

matort@yahoo.com