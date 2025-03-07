The energy was high for the master class on “An Imaginal Life.” Soul friends and members of the Carl Jung Circle Center (CJCC) gathered to listen to Dr. Stephen Aizenstat, a psychotherapist, educator, and the founding president of the Pacifica Graduate Institute. He is the spiritual godfather to the Depth Institute of Asia, CJCC’s formal learning arm. The journey mates sat together for the much-anticipated sessions.

Dr. Aizenstat observed the heart-centered connection in the room. He introduced his work — a lifetime of working with dreams and how it has morphed into working with the imagination.

Dr. Rose Marie Yenko, CJCC chair emeritus, explained: “When one talks of imaginal intelligence, this comes from a realization that there is depth in imagination, and that its source is deeply spiritual. Imagination is active in and of itself. The images have a life of their own, and it is autonomous.

“One cannot force the images. One can only be a witnessing presence. When one has a dream, what does one do?

“We ask, ‘Who is vising now? What is happening here? What is the dream’s desire? What is the unfolding story?’

“It is difficult for imagination to flow because the minute we wake up, we tend to reach for a cellphone. This stops the flow of imagination, the flow of curiosity and spontaneity. This gesture causes the portal to imagination to close.

“However, if one pauses and writes down the dream and the images from the dream, there is a chance to have a relationship with the figures in the dream.”

Dr. Aizenstat suggests that we befriend these figures and images.

“They will provide hints, responses to life’s questions, or to one’s life drama,” Dr. Yenko surmised.

As one appreciates images that come forth from one’s dreams, one can also be aware of archetypal figures that were part of one’s inner community.

Dr. Aizenstat said that these figures are considered the supportive soul companions.

In his new book, The Imagination Matrix, he identifies these soul companions. The Dearest Friend, the beloved who give support, care, and love. There is the Witness, who provides a presence who sees us, which is an engaged observer of our life. There is the Mentor, the wise elder, counselor, and adviser, who gives advice without judgment. There is also the Guardian, the protector, the defender, who gives us an attitude of vigilance and watchfulness.

There are also shadow figures such as the shadow soul companions.

One shadow figure is the Dragon, the persecutor, the judge, the critic, and intimidator.

“We are all familiar with this resident in our inner community. A transmutation of this figure will allow us to harness the superpower of this soul companion. One can draw from this power to counteract those who might torment or judge you in the world of daily affairs. As I once mentioned to a client, they must be more careful of you because they have awakened a sleeping dragon,” Dr. Yenko added.

There is the Savior, the rescuer, the martyr — one of the shadow companions. Dr. Aizenstat warns of identifying with the shadowed embodiment of the savior/rescuer when one feels the never-ending obligation to rescue people from difficult and dangerous situations. “When offered in appropriate doses, they are suitable and helpful. When doing good deeds goes into the shadow, this soul companion undermines one’s personhood.”

The concept of soul companions received the most impressions from the community when questions were asked of their reflections.

Some very interesting responses on “The Imaginal Life” session were: “I have to consciously work with my soul companions as a regular practice.” “These archetypal figures are guides and allies from the imaginal realm. They are powerful forces in my soul journey.” “The soul companions help make sense of the presences I feel in my life.” “They are the inner source of my strength.” “Listen to the images. These images are alive.”

We ask ourselves, “Who are your soul companions? Can you identify them? As you become more aware, can they be presences in your daily life that help you, support you, guide you, defend you?”

Dr. Aizenstat notes that these companions can be not only figures but they can be landscapes. They can come from nature (flora, fauna, trees, birds, forest, a pet dog, cat, or horse). They can be from one’s cultural and religious life, from one’s family, one’s favorite literature character, a pop icon, a toy.

See who and what composes your inner community.

Dr. Aizenstat illustrated “the application of image as medicine. Invoking the figure of the divine physician. He demonstrated the reality of an archetypal figure that embodied the presence of a third energy in a relationship or marriage.”

Here are some spontaneous reactions to the session: Magical, enlightening, affirming, healing, strengthening, deepening and calming.

Thank you, Dr. Stephen Aizenstat, for your lectures and all the enriching insights on imagination and for expanding awareness on our journeys and inner lives. You have left a deep impression in our collective spirit.

Congratulations to the Carl Jung Circle Center, especially to its chair emeritus Rose Yenko. We are grateful for the interviews, precious notes and quotes. Thank you, President Oliver Roxas, the officers and the founding members of the CJCC community (2010 to the present). Dr. Dido Gustilo Villasor and Dr. Rene Samaniego, and officers and the members of DIA for making the sessions possible.

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

mavrufino@gmail.com