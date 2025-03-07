Future-proofing Philippine businesses

1 of 2

The Singapore Management University (SMU) is a partner of De La Salle University (DLSU), and I am deeply privileged, as a member of SMU’s International Advisory Council, to have participated in a two-day learning journey organized by SMU in Manila.

I caught glimpses of future-proofing strategies of Philippine businesses through visits to four of the country’s most forward-looking organizations: Union Bank, ACEN, AC Mobility, and Cebu Pacific. Below are my takeaways.

TAKEAWAY 1: TRANSFORM AND INNOVATE YOUR BUSINESS MODEL

The first stop was UnionBank (UB) Innovation Campus. A first in the industry, it is a hub for research and development geared towards beefing up its digital innovation capabilities. The campus houses the bank’s institutes on data science and artificial intelligence, blockchain, and an Asian Institute of Digital Transformation aside from being home to its digital banking entity, UnionDigital Bank.

The facility is a testament to UB’s commitment to help “Tech Up Pilipinas,” UB’s battle cry to hasten our country’s digital adoption. Its UnionDigital unit, alongside its Bangko Kabayan, seeks the financial inclusion of underserved communities nationwide.

TAKEAWAY 2: PURSUE AND EMBED SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP

The next stop was ACEN, formerly AC Energy. One of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the Asia-Pacific region, it is a pioneer in advancing the shift to sustainable energy in the Philippines and in the Asia-Pacific region.

ACEN is at the forefront of sustainability leadership, and integrates sustainability in its business strategy with its use of the energy transition mechanism (ETM), the first such deal in the world. This involves the world’s first coal-to-clean credit pilot project complementing the early retirement of the company’s 246-MW coal plant in Batangas.

Another stop was AC Mobility’s office and showroom at Bonifacio Global City (BGC). AC Mobility sees itself as the country’s first end-to-end mobility provider. It has invested in the development of electric vehicle-charging stations to create a sustainable ecosystem as the Philippines transitions to electrified mobility.

TAKEAWAY 3: DEMOCRATIZE YOUR BUSINESS

The final stop was the country’s leading airline, Cebu Pacific (CEB), which operates flights to 27 domestic destinations and 28 international destinations in 15 countries.

CEB recently announced the largest aircraft order in Philippine aviation history. Its memorandum of agreement with Airbus covers the purchase of 152 A321neo (new engine option) aircraft for an estimated $24 billion.

CEB has also been ranked among the top carriers worldwide in managing environment, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities by MSCI ESG, an agency that evaluates public and private companies based on how effectively they manage their ESG risks.

A low-cost carrier with such impressive credentials? That’s an airline that is truly for “every Juan,” an inclusive business offering affordable travel.

Learning journeys involving company visits are effective ways to share best management and business practices. As businesses in the Philippines and the broader ASEAN region navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, institutions like DLSU and SMU (both deeply embedded in the ASEAN business landscape) play a crucial role in bridging academia and industry. They equip leaders with the insights and networks needed to drive meaningful change.

Future-proofing could be made more inclusive by having companies involve more MSMEs in their ecosystems; share their practices with their MSME suppliers; and become “big brother” in terms of practices to their MSME partners.

The social aspect of running a company is extremely important and should be emphasized. For example, Union Bank has acquired the majority of shares of Bangko Kabayan, a network of banks in the countryside. Cebu Pacific is already promoting domestic tourism in the country, thereby providing prosperity to our tourism zones. AC Mobility could also integrate walkability in its portfolio to improve our roads and public spaces, which are not pedestrian-friendly.

Future-proofing a business boils down to three words: innovation, sustainability, and inclusion.

Dr. Ramon B. Segismundo is a senior professional lecturer at the DLSU Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business and is a member of the International Advisory Council of SMU. He is also CEO of One HRX, a Singapore-based company focused on organization and management consulting, executive coaching, and sustainability leadership advising.

