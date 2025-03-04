I remember the Y2K phenomenon when right before the year became 2000, everyone was nervously waiting for the start of the millennium because people said computers could blow up, files may forever be lost, and anything we had saved in our laptops would disappear into thin air. Well, guess what? We are still here 25 years after that “fateful” prediction about what would happen at midnight when Dec. 31, 1999 would become Jan. 1, 2000. We waited with bated breath and then nothing happened. What did happen is that we learned to adapt to QR codes, e-mails, and chat groups. Depending on which country or area of the world you are in, you would need a messaging platform like Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Line, and WeChat.

How about the road to 2030? What can we expect five years from now? Will the Earth cook due to a warmer climate, will the seas combine and land shrink? We need to prepare for another way of life after 2030 because it looks like we are not going to solve the Climate Crisis in such a short time. So, just the way we feared the year 2000 or the millennium, here we go with 2030 and Climate Change. What must we do then?

For the next five years, we will have to adapt, change our ways, and think of a new world because, as we speak, it is already changing. Just like everyday life, we now must adjust to ordering from robots or using our phones to place an order from a restaurant. (Almost) everything we need is available online, making brick and mortar stores irrelevant. Everything we need to file with the government has to be done online, and payments are now mostly cashless for ease and security.

We, the Boomers, have seen the biggest changes over many decades, from rotary phones to mobile phones, from reel tape recorders to Spotify, from 8mm films to Netflix. And we will still be here to see what will happen in five years or 2030 — knock on wood. I am happy I was born the time I was because I saw the changes happening before my very eyes and how human nature just adapts without complaints. Like they say, those who don’t adapt will die.

We now see five years as our end goal to reverse Climate Change, to fulfill the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), which used to be the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) until the millennium came and nothing yet had changed. We see the next five years as our chance to see a better world — if we start to act now.

In the corporate world, we see many more changes, such as: work from home arrangements, talent acquisition challenges, and increasing wages due to inflation. How do we address these changes in the next five years? Many have seen 2030 as our date to beat and that will come sooner than later.

Maybe what will really change is the way the world will operate. We will not disappear in 2030, but we will see new institutions, new rules, and new laws. Already, we are seeing companies merging, instead of competing. We are seeing new forms of government or what seems to be a new way of dealing with global powerhouses. Can you live without the USA, or can you live without China? As global boundaries have disappeared e-commerce wise, we will soon find that all this jockeying for power will soon be a thing of the past. Everyone must learn to live with what used to be foreign and, as they say, be “glocal” — a term we started to use when the internet started to blur boundaries. Thinking global but remaining local.

Even in poor countries, like the Philippines and India, the internet and social media have allowed people to learn and to know about what happens everywhere and overseas. Transparency has happened without forcing it, only because social media has made everything public and transparent.

While everything has become transparent, it has also become very public and only the very few can afford to have privacy. Your digital footprint says it all. If you wish to know someone, just “Google” them and you will get instant information about them.

So, what must we do going towards 2030?

Let’s make sure our companies follow the path of honesty and integrity. If you are to survive, you must walk the talk, be a real person and a real honest company.

Let’s make sure our companies have a role in saving the planet by observing eco-friendly practices, even when no one is looking.

Let’s make sure our people are prepared to work from home, if need be, towards building better and closely-knit families.

Let’s change the tide of migration towards reintegration of our OFWs, to have them come back and serve the country.

Let’s keep our talents well-paid at home to serve our countrymen — our teachers, doctors, and nurses must not see immigration as their ticket to success.

Let’s grow our own food and work towards food security, down to the smallest social unit which is the family.

Yes, 2030 is a mere 1,500 days or so away, but we can work towards building a better future with home-grown talents, less imports, and going back to basics. All these can be done even while our digital natives have made our systems more efficient, transparent, and public. One day at a time, one company at a time. We all need to change and adapt, or die.

It is going to be a new world. What will be destroyed is the old world filled with dishonesty and discord. And we will wake up to a new world order, sooner than later. We have to do our part now so we can face 2030 squarely in the face.

So, let’s wrap our arms around technology and embrace it with a positive attitude. Whether in biotech or AI, technology will help us reach this milestone and deal with the new world by 2030.

This article reflects the personal opinion of the author and does not reflect the official stand of the Management Association of the Philippines or MAP.

Chit U. Juan is the co-vice chair of the MAP Environment Committee. She is also the president of the Philippine Coffee Board, Inc. and Slow Food Manila (www.slowfood.com).

