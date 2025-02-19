The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has released the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for Republic Act (R.A.) No. 12023 or the Digital Service Act, imposing 12% Value-Added Tax (VAT) on digital services provided by both resident and non-resident Digital Service Providers (DSPs). This legislation introduces a significant shift for non-resident DSPs, ensuring that they are subject to the same tax obligations as local businesses.

Under this new law, 12% VAT is imposed on digital services consumed in the Philippines. For non-resident DSPs, digital services are considered consumed in the Philippines if the buyer is located in the Philippines. This ensures that digital services are treated similarly to their physical counterparts concerning taxation. By implementing these rules, the government addresses the disparity between traditional and digital businesses. And by closing regulatory gaps, the law seeks to create a fairer competitive environment while reshaping compliance, operations, and enforcement in the country’s rapidly expanding e-commerce and digital services sector.

Contrary to common misconceptions, the VAT on digital services is not an entirely new tax. Instead, it is a long-overdue measure to ensure fair taxation of digital transactions. Traditional businesses have long been subject to VAT, while many foreign DSPs have historically operated outside the scope of Philippine tax authorities due to the complex nature of digital commerce. R.A. No. 12023 rectifies this imbalance by reinforcing tax regulations that should have been applied earlier, adapting them to the evolving digital landscape.

For resident DSPs, complying with the VAT requirements under R.A. No. 12023 is relatively uncomplicated. Since local businesses are already registered taxpayers accustomed to remitting VAT under existing tax structures, the law and its IRR primarily reinforces that digital services fall within the scope of VATable transactions.

However, an important distinction applies to resident DSPs classified as e-marketplaces with nonresident participating merchants or sellers. According to the IRR, these e-marketplaces have the additional obligation to withhold the 12% VAT on the gross sales earned by their nonresident merchants or sellers from digital services consumed in the Philippines. They are also required to file tax returns online and remit the withheld VAT to the BIR on behalf of these nonresident merchants or sellers.

The real challenge in implementing VAT on digital services lies in taxing non-resident DSPs such as global streaming platforms, online marketplaces, and software providers that operate without a physical presence in the Philippines. Unlike local companies, these entities operate across borders, making enforcement difficult. The BIR is now tasked with ensuring compliance through the VAT on Digital Services (VDS) Portal, where non-resident DSPs are required to register, file, and remit VAT.

Recognizing the complexities of VAT compliance for nonresident DSPs, the IRR offers an alternative solution: allowing them to appoint resident third-party service providers to handle tax compliance on their behalf. These providers — which may include law firms, accounting firms, or consultancy firms — ensure proper receipt of notices, maintenance of records, tax return filing, and fulfillment of all reporting obligations. By partnering with local tax experts, nonresident DSPs can ensure smooth registration, timely remittance, and full compliance with the law and its IRR — effectively reducing the risk of penalties and operational disruptions.

To strengthen enforcement, the IRR grants the Commissioner of Internal Revenue (CIR) or his duly authorized representative the authority to issue a Closure or Take Down Order against DSPs that fail to register with the BIR or comply with the IRR’s provisions. This Order includes blocking access to digital services performed or rendered in the Philippines by the erring DSPs, which shall be implemented by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) through the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

ADVANCING FAIRNESS IN DIGITAL TAXATION

The implementation of R.A. No. 12023 and its VAT regulations represents a significant step toward modernizing the Philippine tax system and ensuring a level playing field in digital commerce. While compliance may be straightforward for local businesses, enforcing VAT on non-resident DSPs remains a challenge that will require robust international cooperation and technological enforcement mechanisms.

These regulatory reforms set the stage for a more structured and equitable digital economy in the country, ensuring that all businesses — both local and foreign — contribute their fair share to national development. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, ensuring compliance will not only safeguard government revenues but also foster a more sustainable and competitive marketplace. The success of this framework will depend on effective enforcement, cooperation, and the willingness of all stakeholders to embrace a fair and transparent tax system.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. This article is for general information and educational purposes, and is not offered as, and does not constitute, legal advice or legal opinion.

Marielle Mae P. Paler is an associate of the Cebu Branch of the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala Cruz Law Offices (ACCRALAW).

mppaler@accralaw.com

(02) 8830-80000