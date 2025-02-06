OPTIMISTS seem to be defined as people who have a positive outlook on life. What drives their actions is the thought that things will turn out positively — stocks they hold will move positively, careers they’re in will move up, and changes in life will be about addition, not subtraction.

Negative thoughts are often dismissed as inappropriate.

A boss who is always shooting down proposals because of doubts and perceived risks is considered “too negative.” A person always posing obstacles and challenges to any initiative is considered “nega.” Bad vibes accompany him like a dark cloud.

Is negativity always unwelcome?

In medicine, negative results are welcomed with a sigh of relief, followed by a big celebration. Tests are done on lumps in the body or X-rays are taken of one’s lungs. The best news a doctor can give his nervous patient is that the results turned out to be negative — that the suspected condition is not present. (It’s just muscle tightness.)

For travelers, the customs office of a country provides a negative list. These are items that are not allowed entry. Anything else outside the list is allowed.

Still, being negative is the opposite of affirming and supportive.

Advertising sometimes does comparative demonstrations of products to highlight the advantages of its client’s offering. The ad may not mention the other brand by name, except maybe as “Brand X.” The negative comparison is intended to highlight the positive attributes of the brand being endorsed.

The cosmetic industry too uses a “before” and “after” presentation of its product or service. The negative features in the former are replaced by glowing improvements “after” the treatment.

Negative campaigning in politics is publicly denounced as inappropriate. Still, the negative attack is embraced as a way out of low ratings in the polls. “Opposition research” is intended to flush out all the negatives about a candidate, even going to the extent of manufacturing non-existent problems. Even candidates themselves use oppo research to check for their vulnerable spots.

Demolition jobs are not just for building construction.

Negative thinking is quite prevalent. Why are objects defined by what they are not? History and current affairs are referred to as “non-fiction.” Fresh faces in politics that have no chance of winning the election even when they are surging in the surveys are called “non-traditional.” Healthy food is not nutritious but “non-fattening.”

Even the commandments are mostly expressed in prohibitions (Thou shalt not kill) rather than encouragement — honor thy father and thy mother.

People define themselves by what they don’t like. Hate objects are specified and categorized as hate objects. CEOs are known for what irritates them — do not call him on his golf day. He is pissed off by tardiness. Getting along entails avoiding negative traits that are known to be “pet peeves.”

Architects interview customers and elicit only what they abhor. Shown a home design, the negative thinker can pick the nits and say that there are too many arches, or the shelves are too small. Maybe the design of the windows makes the rooms too shadowy. But asked what design the client has in mind, she draws a blank. In the construction stage for such a client, there are continuous change orders, with walls being torn down and floors ripped up, even before the cement has dried. Of course, this adds to the project cost.

The default position in politics is to launch attacks on everyone in the guise of promoting the public good. Crusading types claim to represent the little people in their fight against corruption and abuse of power. What attributes do they like? Is it better to give a negative list of what to avoid?

A negative list, because it is always shorter, seems easier to remember and follow. With a diet, food types to avoid (high fat, sugar, carbo) are a small slice of the food pyramid. Food not on the null list is therefore allowed. Rules for visa application (must not have a reason to stay indefinitely) or literary contests (must not have been previously published) also tend to be negatively phrased.

For organizations and high-profile individuals always covered by media, no news is good news. Negative thoughts have entered social discourse. When asked how our day has gone, the best answer is a double negative… not bad.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com