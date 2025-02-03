The Conference of Parties (CoP29) or the climate summit wrapped up in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2024 with two clear outcomes: having a new target for climate finance to developing countries and laying down initial rules for bilateral and global carbon trading. These are not the ambitious and desired outcomes that climate activists have been hoping for, especially in the light of calls for a “just transition,” but at least the negotiations did not completely collapse.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) defines just transition as “a set of principles, processes and practices that aim to ensure that no people, workers, places, sectors, countries or regions are left behind in the transition from a high carbon to a low carbon economy.”

One emerging concern is that this transition requires the quick, deep, and massive transition in energy sources, access, and distribution. To deliver this transition to “clean energy,” massive amounts of minerals and raw materials are required, including nickel, cobalt, aluminum, lithium, and other rare earth minerals.

Which creates a dilemma. If we require more minerals to achieve the clean energy transition and pursue a “just transition,” would this mean we are going to open more mines? What if the mineral extractions would result in more deforestation, displacement of communities, or environmental harm?

In response, the extractives industry and some mining countries have touted their intent to expand “responsible mining” to reconcile the demand for more of these “transition minerals” with the triple-bottom lines of profit, people, and planet.

While it is true that transition minerals are needed for renewable energy systems, a large part of the demand for transition minerals is expected to be utilized for electric vehicles, and not necessarily for solar or wind energies.

In Germany, for instance, around 60% of raw material consumption is expected to go to the transport sector. A study by Power Shift investigated the metal requirements in the production of battery-powered cars by Volkswagen. It found out that the batteries alone could require around eight times more aluminum and nickel in 2030 than the entire planned expansion of wind power plants in Germany.

The questions then are: Who will benefit from mining transition minerals? Are they going to be used for solar or wind energies to power our cities and countryside, or are they going to mainly serve the shift to electric vehicles? Are they going to be utilized for the Philippines’ own industrialization, or are they going to be used mainly by rich countries’ energy transition?

More importantly, who will shoulder the costs — environmental, social, and health — of mining? Are there enough safeguards to prevent deforestation, water depletion, and noise and air pollution? Who will bear the impacts of loss of biodiversity, toxic mine accidents, and disasters? How about lost livelihoods by the affected communities?

Responsible mining claims that the jobs generated by mining companies justify acceptance for mining. However, government data from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau show that in 2023, the mining industry’s contribution to total employment is only at 0.45%, while its contribution to GDP is only 0.70% (at current prices).

To fully respond to the challenges of a just transition and towards a clean energy transition, the Marcos Jr. administration must consider the following recommendations:

1.) Enactment of an updated mining law. The Philippine Mining Act of 1995 remains inadequate to address climate change and disaster risk reduction (DRR).

2.) Expansion of the cost-benefit analysis of mining and other extractives projects.

3.) Additional and proper enforcement of no-go zones and protected areas, particularly prime agricultural lands, and primary forests.

4.) A science-based policy that ensures no sacrifice zones are added to the already many vulnerable and high-risk areas susceptible to climate change impacts.

5.) Defining and strengthening the recycling and reuse systems of various industries.

6.) Formulation and adoption of a circular economy framework.

While we can recognize that minerals and metals do have roles and contributions to make in the path to industrialization, mining must not create more sacrifice zones nor deepen the suffering of people and planet to satisfy the increasing needs of already richer countries.

Rhoda Viajar is the media/communications consultant of Alyansa Tigil Mina (ATM). She keeps busy by doodling, tending to her 94-year-old father, and spending time with family.