The world is reeling from the chaos of disasters, pandemic, war, conflicts, political unrest, hunger, and deprivation, for the people and children who are trying to restart and rebuild their lives and communities.

We pray for spiritual grace, healing, love, forgiveness, and lasting world peace.

We count our blessings and release all negative vibes.

Here’s my annual list of wishes for the children. They are future citizens, and they deserve to inherit a better world.

1. A home with loving parents who will guide and care for them. That all parents will lead by example and teach their kids good manners, family and spiritual values. That all children will be safe from domestic violence and abuse.

2. Good health. That all children, especially those in the rural areas and the marginalized communities, will have proper nourishment and medical and dental care in order to grow strong and healthy. That the essential vaccines to combat diseases will be available to all children in remote and devastated areas.

3. A pollution-free environment — clean air, pure drinking water, open fields, and parks with trees and flowers. That they may appreciate nature and learn how to protect the rivers, seas, lakes, and forests.

4. Quality education. That the public school system will be upgraded with dedicated teachers, more classrooms equipped with internet facilities, and books for students. That all kids will be given the opportunity to study and have the chance to excel.

5. Mental health care. That there will be enough psychologists and guidance counselors to help and protect adolescents with their issues such proper mental health care. Many children suffer from depression and anxiety. Some are desperate and take extreme risks. There should be a holistic psychospiritual treatment program to address this growing situation.

6. A comprehensive sports program for national and international competitions. That kids will learn the values of friendly competition, and the art of winning and losing gracefully.

7. A gender discrimination-free society that will encourage girls and boys to become leaders in school and later in their chosen professions. That they would have the resources from government and the private sector to fulfill their goals.

8. A progressive national arts and culture program and outreach projects to elevate and enhance the consciousness of children.

9. More education grants and financial stipends for good scholarships for deserving students. The appropriate work opportunities and support, both local and international, graduates.

10. Quality and balanced programming on television with more educational and entertaining shows. That producers will not exploit aspiring young performers. That there be proper protection for minors and performers who come out in shows. That all children and adolescents be protected. That social media content would be elevated to a higher level.

11. An accelerated science, math, and technology educational program to equip all future graduates with the necessary IT skills to compete in the international markets.

12. A stable economy. Jobs and livelihood opportunities for parents so that their children can go to and stay in school. Children should not be made to work in sweatshops or beg on the streets. Illegal child labor factories and armies are forbidden.

13. A country with visionary national and local leaders. An efficient, transparent government that is free from corruption. Integrity, compassion, and delicadeza (a sense of pride, honor, propriety, decorum, and/or decency) are some of the best qualities the officials should have.

14. A safe, crime-free, drug-free, abuse-free environment. That all kids be protected from the menace of incest, physical and emotional abuse, and the scourge of drugs. The internet is now being used by predators to exploit children and expose them to sexual abuse.

15. That children not be used as soldiers in areas of armed conflict.

16. Freedom of expression. That children have the right to be themselves. That adults realize that children need respect, and they are entitled to be heard. That there be open communication with parents and teachers or mentors.

17. Innocence. That they have a happy childhood and the chance to enjoy being a child. That they have time to play, study, rest, and heal. Above all, time to grow up at their own pace.

A Happy, Prosperous and Healthy New Year to all!

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer, and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

