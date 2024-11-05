The shipping industry is one of the most diverse and globalized sectors in the world due to its involvement in the international transportation of goods and products. Marine transportation is the most cost-efficient and sustainable way of moving large quantities of goods around the world. Our nation regularly supplies seafarers to meet the labor demands of merchant fleets worldwide.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment, the Philippines has long provided nearly one-third of the global maritime workforce. Filipino seafarers have been the top choice of foreign principals due to their well-established reputation and global recognition, which stem from their unique combination of diligence, adaptability, dependability, and fluency in the English language. Considering their hard work, dedication, and financial contribution, these Filipino sailors are among our nation’s greatest assets.

However, a combination of local and global events has resulted in a decreased demand for the services of Filipino seafarers. As a result, their competitive advantage is gradually diminishing. This situation seriously threatens the sustainability of Philippine manning agencies, the growth of our economy, and the well-being of the families who rely on our seafarers’ remittances.

How can we address the declining global labor market competitiveness of Filipino seafarers in the face of intense competition from other countries, an economic downturn, legal and political requirements, technological advancements driven by Industrial Revolution 4.0, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic?

One of the main obstacles contributing to their declining competitive advantage is their difficulty in keeping up with technological advancements. The maritime transport sector is adapting to the development of smart ship technology as the world moves toward higher levels of autonomy. “Autonomous technology for ships” refers to a software’s increased independence in making critical decisions within a maritime vessel, representing a significant technical advancement. For example, the Internet of Things (IoT) allows seafarers to remotely control their machines and equipment. Such technological advancements may lead to further job losses for seafarers.

Our seafarers must enhance their technological skills and knowledge to keep up with the rapidly evolving technological landscape in the maritime industry. Over the past few decades, there have been significant advancements in technology, particularly in the way seafarers are trained by various maritime institutions. For instance, several manning agencies have already invested in their maritime training facilities and hubs. Some training centers have even acquired their own shipping vessels to provide their cadets with more hands-on experience and firsthand exposure to working on a shipping vessel.

Despite innovations in shipbuilding and training methods, seafarers remain crucial as they are primarily responsible for operating and navigating these vessels. Finding the most effective way to educate and train seafarers is an ongoing responsibility that all major stakeholders must undertake to adapt to these changing times.

One of my recommendations to enhance the global competitiveness of Filipino seafarers is to establish a maritime training facility tailored to their needs. Manning agencies, trade unions, and other stakeholders in the maritime sector must form partnerships and collaborations. Manning agencies, most of which lack the resources needed to establish their own training facilities, could collaborate with each other or with other stakeholders and pool their resources to establish shared maritime training facilities, which would benefit all seafarers associated with these organizations.

Our seafarers’ maritime training is a long-term process that needs careful planning to align with global trends. This process requires significant effort and the harmonization of national legislation with international conventions. The government, manning agencies, maritime schools, training centers, and maritime trade unions should work together to ensure that Filipino seafarers understand the value of additional education and training in advancing their careers and remaining competitive in the international market. Each party has a responsibility to contribute to rekindling the global competitiveness of Filipino seafarers.

Dr. Rayan Dui is a full-time faculty member and chair of the Department of Marketing and Advertising at the Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business, De La Salle University. With over 15 years of experience as a senior marketing consultant for a maritime training center, he has a keen interest in research related to the maritime sector. Through his research he aims to implement changes that will benefit the maritime training industry and ultimately, Filipino seafarers.

